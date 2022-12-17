The Boston Online Film Critics Association (BOFCA) is excited to announce its 10th annual Best Picture goes to Martin McDonagh’s film The Banshees of Inisherin! The comedic drama deeply resonated with BOFCA members, receiving three other awards, including Best Actor for Colin Farrell, Best Supporting Actress for Kerry Condon, and Best Screenplay for McDonagh.

Full List of BOFCA’s 2022 Award Winners:

Best Picture

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN

Best Director

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

Best Actor

Colin Farrell, THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Best Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan, EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

Best Supporting Actress

Kerry Condon, THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN

Best Screenplay

Martin McDonagh, THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN

Best Ensemble

GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY

Best Score

Justin Hurwitz, BABYLON

Best Cinematography

Claudio Miranda, TOP GUN: MAVERICK

Best Editing

Paul Rogers, EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

Best Documentary

ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED

Best International Film

DECISION TO LEAVE

Best Animated Film

GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO

Top 10 Films of 2022

1. THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN

2. EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

3. THE FABELMANS

4. AFTERSUN

5. TÁR

6. TOP GUN: MAVERICK

7. DECISION TO LEAVE

8. NOPE

9. CRIMES OF THE FUTURE

10. GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY

Press Release:

BOFCA’s critics were also moved by The Daniels’ intergenerational action comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once, which they celebrated with Best Director for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, and Best Editing for Paul Rogers. Additionally, it was the group’s #2 film of the year.

Members overwhelmingly chose Cate Blanchett as their Best Actress for Todd Field’s Tár and Laura Poitras’s All the Beauty and Bloodshed as their Best Documentary. They also honored Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery with Best Ensemble and Claudio Miranda with Best Cinematography for Top Gun: Maverick.

The full roster of winners, along with a list of the organization’s Top Ten Films of 2022, are listed below and have been posted to the BOFCA website.

About The Boston Online Film Critics Association (BOFCA)

Founded in 2012, the Boston Online Film Critics Association aims to provide professional support, networking opportunities, and greater visibility for Boston-area film critics representing digitally-based, non-traditional outlets and platforms. Because of its unique perspective, the Boston Online Film Critics Association has become well-known for its often unexpected, “outside the box” picks. The group’s previous Best Picture winners have included Nomadland, Parasite, Mad Max: Fury Road, You Were Never Really Here, Get Out, and Snowpiercer.

BOFCA maintains an updated website for promoting the work of its members, and sharing news, updates, and its yearly awards at www.bofca.com. Its leadership can be reached for questions, comments, and other information via email at bostononlinefilmcritics@gmail. com.