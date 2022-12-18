Today the Indiana Film Journalists Association has announced its winners for the best in film for the year 2022. Big winners include Everything Everywhere All at Once with four wins (including best picture) and TÁR with three wins (including best lead performance for Cate Blanchett),

In addition to the winner, IFJA recognizes a runner-up in each category (with one

exception, noted below). Here is the complete list:

Top Ten Films:

“After Yang”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Decision to Leave”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“RRR”

“TÁR”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women Talking”

Best Picture

Winner: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Runner-up: “RRR”

Best Animated Film

Winner: “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

Runner-up: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Best Foreign Language Film

Winner: “RRR”

Runner-up: “Decision to Leave”

Best Documentary Film

Winner: “I Didn’t See You There”

Runner-up: “Bad Axe”

Best Original Screenplay

Winner: Todd Field, “TÁR”

Runner-up: Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best Adapted Screenplay

Winner: Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

Runner-up: Kogonada, “After Yang”

Best Director

Winner: Todd Field, “TÁR”

Runner-up: Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Lead Performance

Winner: Cate Blanchett, “TÁR”

Runner-up: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Supporting Performance

Winner: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Runner-up: Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best Vocal/Motion Capture Performance

Winner: Jenny Slate, “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

Runner-up: Isabella Rossellini, “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

Best Ensemble Acting

Winner: “Women Talking”

Runner-up: “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Best Musical Score

Winner: Michael Giacchino, “The Batman”

Runner-up: M.M. Keeravani, “RRR”

Breakout of the Year

Winner: Charlotte Wells (writer-director, “Aftersun”)

Runner-up: Jane Schoenbrun (writer-director, “We're All Going to the World's Fair”)

Best Cinematography

Winner: Hoyte Van Hoytema, “Nope”

Runner-up: Claudio Miranda, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Editing

Winner: Paul Rogers, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Runner-up: Kim Sang-bum, “Decision to Leave”

Best Stunt/Movement Choreography

Winner: Vicky Arora (action design and weapons trainer/stunt coordinator) and Raicho

Vasilev (fight choreographer/stunt coordinator), and Prem Rakshith (dance

choreographer), “RRR”

Runner-up: Daniel Hernandez (stunt coordinator/fight coordinator), Grant Powell (stunt

coordinator), and Jénel Stevens (fight choreographer), “The Woman King”

Original Vision Award

Winner: “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Runner-up: “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

The Edward Johnson-Ott Hoosier Award*

Winner: Joshua Hull (“Glorious”)

*As a special honor, no runner-up is named for the Hoosier Award. It is named after

founding IFJA member and longtime NUVO Newsweekly critic Edward Johnson-Ott.

About IFJA: The Indiana Film Journalists Association was established in 2009 to

celebrate cinema and promote quality film criticism in the Hoosier State. To be eligible,

a film must have had a general release on any platform during the current calendar

year, screened to IFJA critics in advance of a following year general release date, or

play in a major Indiana film festival.

Indiana Film Journalists

