Universal has dropped a new trailer for Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s highly-anticipated biopic about the famed physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in creating one of history’s most fearsome and destructive weapons: the atomic bomb.

Written and directed by Nolan, Oppenheimer is an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning book “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, and stars Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer himself — his sixth collaboration with Nolan. Murphy is joined by a large ensemble cast that includes Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek, Casey Affleck, Gary Oldman, Benny Safdie, and Alden Ehrenreich.

Oppenheimer arrives in theaters on July 21, 2023. Watch the trailer below.