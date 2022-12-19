Somehow I missed this news, which posted THREE days ago! Apparently, the Cesar has decided to award David Fincher with an Honorary Award and I missed this news?

From Variety:

“Fincher is one of these rare filmmakers whose entire filmography has become cult over the years,” said the Cesar Academie in a release. The French organization described Fincher as being a “visionary,” and said his movies were “hypnotic, intellectual and a source of inspiration for so many artists.” “He shocked us with ‘Seven,’ kept us on the edge with ‘The Game,’ and struck us again with ‘Fight Club.’ With ‘Zodiac,’ ‘The Social Network,’ ‘Gone Girl,’ which is his biggest film success so far, or with ‘Mank’ (his Oscar-nominated Netflix drama about the screenwriter of ‘Citizen Kane’), he breaks the usual codes and garners raving international reviews,” said the Cesar Academie.

I’ll be doing a lot more writing about Fincher’s work in the coming year as The Killer is set to release. But for the moment, congratulations on a well-deserved honor. He’s not much of an awards guy, to put it mildly, but to be appreciated by people who appreciate cinema is not a bad thing indeed.

Leave it to the French to get there before we do. Among the best-living directors never to have won an Oscar, Fincher will be feted by them instead because they’re smarter than we are. He’s really too young still to be getting these kinds of awards but hey, if there is an opportunity to honor the man’s work, I’m there. He’s still creatively restless, still pushing the boundaries and making the kinds of films I love. Tightly wound, expertly constructed, beautifully rendered.

We here at AwardsDaily offer a crisp salute to the master of the form.