Megan rejoins us this week to take a breather before the holiday season kicks into high gear this week. We talk about what films or television series — both new and old — get us into the festival mood. Then, Joey updates us on the Fantasy Oscar race after a few weeks of critics and guild awards. Finally, we revisit Damien Chazelle’s Babylon and weigh in on what works and what doesn’t.

As always, we close with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

