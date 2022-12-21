See the full list of 2022 winners and runners-up below:

BEST FILM

Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER

The Banshees of Inisherin — Runner-Up

Nope

The Woman King

Women Talking

BEST DIRECTOR

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King — Runner-Up

Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

BEST MALE LEAD

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER

Brendan Fraser – The Whale — Runner-Up

Austin Butler – Elvis

Park Hae-il – Decision to Leave

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER

Cate Blanchett – TÁR— Runner-Up

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway — Runner-Up

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Mark Rylance – Bones and All

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER

Keke Palmer – Nope — Runner-Up

Jessie Buckley – Women Talking

Hong Chau – The Whale

Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Women Talking – WINNER

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — Runner-Up

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Menu

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY (tie)

The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh – WINNER

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – WINNER

Nope – Jordan Peele — Runner-Up

Cha Cha Real Smooth – Cooper Raiff

TÁR – Todd Field

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Women Talking – Sarah Polley – WINNER

Bones and All – David Kajganich — Runner-Up

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Rian Johnson

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale

The Whale – Samuel D. Hunter

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Fire of Love – WINNER

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed — Runner-Up

All That Breathes

Good Night Oppy

Moonage Daydream

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – WINNER

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On — Runner-Up

The Bad Guys

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

RRR – WINNER

Decision to Leave — Runner-Up

Corsage

EO

Holy Spider

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Nope – Hoyte Van Hoytema – WINNER

Top Gun: Maverick – Claudio Miranda — Runner-Up

The Batman – Greig Fraser

Decision to Leave – Kim Ji-yong

Empire of Light – Roger Deakins

BEST EDITING

Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER

Elvis — Runner-Up

Decision to Leave

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST STUNTS

RRR – WINNER

Top Gun: Maverick — Runner-Up

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Batman

The Woman King

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avatar: The Way of Water – WINNER

Top Gun: Maverick — Runner-Up

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

RRR

BEST COSTUME DESIGN (Tie)

Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris – WINNER

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Runner-Up

Elvis

The Woman King

BREAKTHROUGH FILMMAKER

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun – WINNER

Mimi Cave – Fresh — Runner-Up

Elegance Bratton- The Inspection

Alice Diop – Saint Omer

Nikyatu Jusu – Nanny

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Austin Butler – Elvis – WINNER

Thuso Mbedu – The Woman King — Runner-Up

Frankie Corio – Aftersun

Mia Goth – Pearl

Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

THE ROSIE

The OAFFC’s signature award celebrates the film that “best promotes women, their voices, and the female experience through cinema.”

Women Talking – WINNER

Call Jane

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Turning Red

The Woman King

About the OAFFC:

The Online Association of Female Film Critics is an independent organization consisting of female film journalists and critics from across the globe. The OAFFC serves to uphold the integrity of online film criticism, foster the growing field of female film writers, celebrate and recognize outstanding achievement in cinema through our annual “Best of the Year” awards, and provide professional support for our members.