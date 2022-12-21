See the full list of 2022 winners and runners-up below:
BEST FILM
Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER
The Banshees of Inisherin — Runner-Up
Nope
The Woman King
Women Talking
BEST DIRECTOR
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King — Runner-Up
Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
BEST MALE LEAD
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
Brendan Fraser – The Whale — Runner-Up
Austin Butler – Elvis
Park Hae-il – Decision to Leave
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
BEST FEMALE LEAD
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER
Cate Blanchett – TÁR— Runner-Up
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
BEST SUPPORTING MALE
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway — Runner-Up
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Mark Rylance – Bones and All
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER
Keke Palmer – Nope — Runner-Up
Jessie Buckley – Women Talking
Hong Chau – The Whale
Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Women Talking – WINNER
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — Runner-Up
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Menu
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY (tie)
The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh – WINNER
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – WINNER
Nope – Jordan Peele — Runner-Up
Cha Cha Real Smooth – Cooper Raiff
TÁR – Todd Field
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Women Talking – Sarah Polley – WINNER
Bones and All – David Kajganich — Runner-Up
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Rian Johnson
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale
The Whale – Samuel D. Hunter
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Fire of Love – WINNER
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed — Runner-Up
All That Breathes
Good Night Oppy
Moonage Daydream
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – WINNER
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On — Runner-Up
The Bad Guys
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
RRR – WINNER
Decision to Leave — Runner-Up
Corsage
EO
Holy Spider
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Nope – Hoyte Van Hoytema – WINNER
Top Gun: Maverick – Claudio Miranda — Runner-Up
The Batman – Greig Fraser
Decision to Leave – Kim Ji-yong
Empire of Light – Roger Deakins
BEST EDITING
Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER
Elvis — Runner-Up
Decision to Leave
TÁR
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST STUNTS
RRR – WINNER
Top Gun: Maverick — Runner-Up
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Batman
The Woman King
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avatar: The Way of Water – WINNER
Top Gun: Maverick — Runner-Up
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
RRR
BEST COSTUME DESIGN (Tie)
Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris – WINNER
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Runner-Up
Elvis
The Woman King
BREAKTHROUGH FILMMAKER
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun – WINNER
Mimi Cave – Fresh — Runner-Up
Elegance Bratton- The Inspection
Alice Diop – Saint Omer
Nikyatu Jusu – Nanny
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Austin Butler – Elvis – WINNER
Thuso Mbedu – The Woman King — Runner-Up
Frankie Corio – Aftersun
Mia Goth – Pearl
Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
THE ROSIE
The OAFFC’s signature award celebrates the film that “best promotes women, their voices, and the female experience through cinema.”
Women Talking – WINNER
Call Jane
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Turning Red
The Woman King
About the OAFFC:
The Online Association of Female Film Critics is an independent organization consisting of female film journalists and critics from across the globe. The OAFFC serves to uphold the integrity of online film criticism, foster the growing field of female film writers, celebrate and recognize outstanding achievement in cinema through our annual “Best of the Year” awards, and provide professional support for our members.