Twitter does seem to be its own ecosphere when it comes to the Oscars. Sometimes it matches reality, sometimes it doesn’t. The shortlists from the Academy caused much upset among fans of various films, but especially for that special favorite, Everything Everywhere All At Once. It missed out on Hairstyling and Makeup, along with Visual Effects. Does that mean much? Well, it’s hard to say. All Quiet on the Western Front did exceptionally well. Readers of this site know we’ve been hitting this one hard as one of the best films of the year and a stone cold masterpiece.

But just because a film does well on the shortlists for crafts doesn’t necessarily mean it’s an Oscar frontrunner. Actors still drive the thing, so what they fall in love with is usually what wins, for better or worse. EEAAO remains in our number one spot right now just based on critics awards and nomination strength. But there’s an elephant in the room with this film that may or may not matter.

The good — it’s inventive and interesting enough that it made a lot of money in theaters. It made around $60 million which, for an arthouse movie, or even an “Oscar movie” is really good. It is definitely in the wheelhouse of Academy members of late, meaning it “ticks the boxes” of what it is they seek (of late). It revolves around a woman of color, has an LGBTQIA storyline, is inclusive in every way imaginable, and even has a white woman as the main villain.

Beyond that it reflects the ideology of today’s left-leaning sophisticates. It’s also (for many people) fun, lively, original, vibrant, interesting. When you compare that to the kind of branded entertainment that gets made over and over again you see one potential future for Hollywood that isn’t a superhero movie franchise.

The bad — for many it’s a rough sit. It took me several times to get through it because I wasn’t trapped in a theater. It does calm down at some point and settle into something relatively lovely. It’s mind-blowing in its own way, if you are in the mood to have your mind blown. Like a lot of movies this year, it isn’t easy on the eye. It’s like filming yourself on the egg-beater ride at the carnival, which is probably the point. That makes it divisive, very likely, which means it might have trouble on a preferential ballot.

On the other hand, much of the time voters in the Academy seem to want to do some “good” with their vote. They might not even watch the movie but like what it stands for, what it represents and will push it to the top of their ballot anyway. It’s not going to be a movie people HATE, which is what causes a film to lose when it is divisive. Is it the only movie voters can 1) rally around, and 2) feel good about having that movie represent who they are?

Does your average actor want to promote having voted for this movie? Actors are image-conscious and most are activists politically and in every other way. They need their vote to count, to matter. They don’t seem, at least in the last few years, to be voting for movies they just like. There has to be something more. That “something more” is the key to all of this.

So in a sense I agree with our friend Jason here:

What makes me slightly more hesitant to predict it to win across the board is the movie itself. Can you sit anyone down in front of it and they will get it if not love it? I don’t think so. I think it is a movie for a specific kind of person. Will they vote for it to get Film Twitter off their backs and avoid those agonizing think pieces scolding them for their choices? Maybe.

But then the question arises, if not that movie, which movie? You have to answer the question: what will unite voters behind a common cause and what will that cause be? I sense there is still a race for Best Picture, with Banshees of Inisherin and The Fabelmans very much still in it. I also think there is a scenario where Top Gun could win. If so, that would mean a sea change for the Academy and for Hollywood.

Babylon’s reception is odd. The voters have kept it alive on the shortlists, but the reviews have been mixed to negative. So that one is a mystery as to where it will land.

Best Picture:

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Elvis

TÁR

Avatar: The Way of Water

All Quiet the Western Front

Babylon

My next tier:

She Said

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Empire of Light

RRR

Aftersun

Triangle of Sadness

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo

Thirteen Lives

The Whale

Best Director:

The Daniels, Everything Everywhere

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jim Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front

Alt: Todd Field, TAR, Sarah Polley, Women Talking, Rian Johnson, Glass Onion; Damien Chazelle, Babylon; Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King; S. S. Rajamouli, RRR

Best Actor:

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Bill Nighy, Living

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

Alt: Will Smith, Emancipation; Diego Calva, Babylon; Adam Driver, White Noise

Best Actress:

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Alt: Viola Davis, The Woman King; Margot Robbie, Babylon

Supporting Actress:

Jessie Buckley, Women Talking

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Angela Bassett, Wakanda Forever

Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere

Alt: Claire Foy, Women Talking

Supporting Actor:

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Alt: Brad Pitt, Babylon; Micheal Ward, Empire of Light; Anthony Hopkins, Armageddon Time

Original Screenplay:

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Everything Everywhere All At Once

TÁR

Elvis

Alt: Armageddon Time, Babylon, Vengeance, Empire of Light

Adapted Screenplay:

Women Talking

She Said

Top Gun: Maverick

The Whale

The Son

Editing:

Top Gun: Maverick

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Fabelmans

The Banshees of Inisherin

Alt: Elvis, Babylon

Cinematography:

Avatar: The Way of Water

Top Gun: Maverick

All Quiet on the Western Front

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Bardo

Alt: The Fabelmans, The Banshees of Inisherin, Empire of Light

Sound:

Top Gun: Maverick

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Production Design:

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Babylon

Pinocchio

Alt: Bardo, The Fabelmans

Costumes:

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Wakanda Forever

The Woman King

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Alt: Living

Visual Effects:

Avatar: The Way of Water

Top Gun: Maverick

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Batman

Alt: Everything Everywhere All at Once; RRR; Beast; Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

International Feature:

Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, Argentina, 1985

South Korea, Decision to Leave

Belgium, Close

Mexico, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

VISUAL EFFECTS

Avatar: The Way of Water

Top Gun: Maverick

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever