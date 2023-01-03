One week out from the 80th Golden Globes ceremony, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced its first wave of presenters.

Nominees Ana de Armas and Jamie Lee Curtis headline the group, which also includes writer-director Quentin Tarantino and actors Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Tracy Morgan. They will join comedian and recent Emmy winner Jerrod Carmichel, who has been tapped to host the Globes’ telecast on NBC.

Other big names on the film awards side reported to be in attendance include Austin Butler (“Elvis”), Steven Spielberg, Michelle Williams, and Tony Kushner (“The Fablemans”), James Cameron (“Avatar”), and Daniel Craig (“Glass Onion”).

The 80th Golden Globes will take place at the Beverly Hilton and will air live on NBC and Peacock next Tuesday, January 10th, from 5–8 p.m. Pacific / 8-11 p.m. Eastern.