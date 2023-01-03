Our podcast was intended to be a short one this week. It didn’t turn out that way. We list our favorite films of 2022, sparking a lot of dialogue at the Water Cooler. Which films will Megan, Joey, and Clarence list as their favorites of the past year? Then, we quickly run through the 2023 Golden Globe categories and predict winners in film and television categories.

As always, we close with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

Music from https://filmmusic.io

“Cheery Monday” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)