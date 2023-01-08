Well, we can put it off no longer. The time has come to lay it down at last. Gold Derby has also laid out their Golden Globe predictions, if you are interested. Those are here.

And now, we add our film predictions to the mix (Golden Globe TV predictions from Team ADTV are located here):

Best Motion Picture, Drama

The Fabelmans — Mark Johnson, Clarence Moye, Marshall Flores

Top Gun: Maverick — Sasha Stone

TAR — Ryan Adams

Best Motion Picture, Comedy/Musical

The Banshees of Inisherin — Stone, Moye, Flores

Everything Everywhere All at Once — Johnson

Best Director

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans — Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Best Actress, Drama

Cate Blanchett, TAR — Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores, Adams

Best Actor, Drama

Brendan Fraser, The Whale — Stone, Flores

Austin Butler, Elvis – Johnson, Moye

Bill Nighy, Living – Adams

Best Actress, Comedy/Musical

Michelle Yeoh, EEAAO — Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Best Actor, Comedy/Musical

Colin Farrell, Banshees — Stone, Moye, Flores

Diego Calva, Babylon — Adams

Supporting Actress

Jamie Lee Curtis, EEAAO — Moye

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Johnson, Adams

Kerry Condon, Banshees — Stone, Flores

Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan, EEAAO — Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores, Adams

Best Screenplay

Banshees — Stone, Moye, Flores, Johnson

TAR — Adams

Animated Feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio — Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On — Adams

Foreign Language Film

All Quiet on the Western Front — Stone, Moye, Johnson

Decision to Leave — Adams

RRR — Flores

Original Score:

Babylon — Moye, Adams

The Fabelmans — Johnson, Stone, Flores

Let us know your predictions in the comment section. And be sure to enter our predictions contest: there will be a grand prize for the top score!