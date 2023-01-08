Download: 2023 Golden Globe Predictions
Well, we can put it off no longer. The time has come to lay it down at last. Gold Derby has also laid out their Golden Globe predictions, if you are interested. Those are here.
And now, we add our film predictions to the mix (Golden Globe TV predictions from Team ADTV are located here):
Best Motion Picture, Drama
The Fabelmans — Mark Johnson, Clarence Moye, Marshall Flores
Top Gun: Maverick — Sasha Stone
TAR — Ryan Adams
Best Motion Picture, Comedy/Musical
The Banshees of Inisherin — Stone, Moye, Flores
Everything Everywhere All at Once — Johnson
Best Director
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans — Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Best Actress, Drama
Cate Blanchett, TAR — Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores, Adams
Best Actor, Drama
Brendan Fraser, The Whale — Stone, Flores
Austin Butler, Elvis – Johnson, Moye
Bill Nighy, Living – Adams
Best Actress, Comedy/Musical
Michelle Yeoh, EEAAO — Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Best Actor, Comedy/Musical
Colin Farrell, Banshees — Stone, Moye, Flores
Diego Calva, Babylon — Adams
Supporting Actress
Jamie Lee Curtis, EEAAO — Moye
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Johnson, Adams
Kerry Condon, Banshees — Stone, Flores
Supporting Actor
Ke Huy Quan, EEAAO — Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores, Adams
Best Screenplay
Banshees — Stone, Moye, Flores, Johnson
TAR — Adams
Animated Feature
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio — Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On — Adams
Foreign Language Film
All Quiet on the Western Front — Stone, Moye, Johnson
Decision to Leave — Adams
RRR — Flores
Original Score:
Babylon — Moye, Adams
The Fabelmans — Johnson, Stone, Flores
Let us know your predictions in the comment section. And be sure to enter our predictions contest: there will be a grand prize for the top score!