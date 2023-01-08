The 2023 Golden Globes will air Tuesday night (January 10) this year on NBC, and as such, Awards Daily weighs in on who we think will take home the gold courtesy of the erratic Hollywood Foreign Press Association. AD’s predictions on the film side are here, but Team ADTV weighs in on the TV awards right here.

The general, not unanimous, consensus in the drama races is that AppleTV+’s Severance should have a good night. Many are predicting the series to sweep and take home three awards. On the Comedy front, Abbott Elementary should prevail unless the HFPA are attracted to the newer charms of that hilarious, laugh-a-minute comedy The Bear (please note sarcasm). There are only two instances across all of Team ADTV’s predictions where we uniformly agree. One of them is for Jeremy Allen White to win Comedy Actor for The Bear. Most are predicting Jenna Ortega and her viral dance to take home a Globe for Comedy Actress.

On the Limited Series front, most everyone predicts The White Lotus to win a Globe after missing out last year. The other unanimous prediction is for Evan Peters to take home an award for Limited Actor in Dahmer. That’s largely because international audiences seem to find the Dahmer story completely fascinating. Remember that it wasn’t covered internationally as highly as it was here in the States. The HFPA ended up giving the series four nominations, tying Pam & Tommy and The White Lotus for most nominations.

Here are our full predictions in the TV categories. Check back Tuesday night to see how we fared!