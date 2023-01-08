Download: ASC Predictions!
The American Society of Cinematographers will announce their nominees tomorrow. Here are our predictions:
Sasha Stone:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Empire of Light
Avatar: The Way of Water
Top Gun: Maverick
Babylon
Ryan Adams:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Nope
TAR
The Batman
Top Gun: Maverick
Clarence Moye:
Avatar: The Way of Water
Empire of Light
Everything Everywhere All at Once
All Quiet on the Western Front
Top Gun: Maverick
Mark Johnson:
The Fabelmans
Avatar: The Way of Water
Top Gun: Maverick
TAR
All Quiet on the Western Front
Marshall Flores:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Empire of Light
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Top Gun: Maverick