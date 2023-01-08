The American Society of Cinematographers will announce their nominees tomorrow. Here are our predictions:

Sasha Stone:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Empire of Light

Avatar: The Way of Water

Top Gun: Maverick

Babylon

Ryan Adams:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Nope

TAR

The Batman

Top Gun: Maverick

Clarence Moye:

Avatar: The Way of Water

Empire of Light

Everything Everywhere All at Once

All Quiet on the Western Front

Top Gun: Maverick

Mark Johnson:

The Fabelmans

Avatar: The Way of Water

Top Gun: Maverick

TAR

All Quiet on the Western Front

Marshall Flores:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Empire of Light

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick