Awards Daily talks to 13-time Academy Award nominee Diane Warren about how “Applause” came together for Tell It Like a Woman and putting together an ’80s supergroup for the upcoming “Gonna Be Me” from 80 for Brady.

After 13 nominations for Best Original Song, Diane Warren is not shy about wanting an Oscar. Thankfully, last year she finally earned an honorary one, and when she received word about it, she was working in the studio on “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman, which felt strangely appropriate given the lyrics from the song.

Give yourself some applause/You deserve it

Give yourself some respect ’cause you’ve earned it

Give yourself some love ’cause you’re worth it/You’re worth it

“I I was like, ‘Wow! This is so cool. Maybe I should give myself applause for a second,'” says Warren. “And then go back to beating the shit out of myself,” she says with a laugh.

I had a great chat with Warren about how her latest potential Oscar contender came about, which one of her 13 nominated songs she would want to represent her Honorary Oscar, and why this new hardware could use a buddy. Watch the interview below!