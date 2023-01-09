Empire of Light, Roger Deakins

The Batman, Greig Fraser

Bardo, Darius Khondji

Top Gun Maverick, Claudio Miranda

Elvis, Mandy Walker

SPOTLIGHT AWARD

(Category sponsored by Panavision)

Sturla Brandth Grøvlen, DFF for War Sailor (DCM Film)

Kate McCullough, ISC for The Quiet Girl (Super)

Andrew Wheeler for God’s Country (IFC Films)

EPISODE OF A ONE-HOUR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION SERIES

(Category sponsored by Panavision)

John Conroy, ASC, ISC for Westworld — “Années Folles” (HBO/HBO MAX)

Catherine Goldschmidt for House of the Dragon — “The Lord of the Tides” (HBO/HBO MAX)

Alejandro Martinez for House of the Dragon — “The Green Council” (HBO/HBO MAX)

M. David Mullen, ASC for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — “How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?” (Prime Video)

Alex Nepomniaschy, ASC for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — “Everything is Bellmore” (Prime Video)

Nikolaus Summerer for 1899 — “The Calling” (Netflix)

PILOT, LIMITED SERIES, OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

(Category sponsored by ARRI)

Todd Banhazl, ASC for Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty — “The Swan” (HBO/HBO Max)

Jeremy Benning, CSC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities — “The Outside” (Netflix)

Anastas Michos, ASC, GSC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities — “The Autopsy” (Netflix)

C. Kim Miles, ASC, CSC, MySC for Lost Ollie — “Bali Hai” (Netflix)

Sean Porter for The Old Man – “I” (FX)

EPISODE OF A HALF-HOUR SERIES

(Category sponsored by Picture Shop)

Adam Bricker for Hacks — “The Click” (HBO/HBO MAX)

Carl Herse for Barry — “Starting Now” (HB0/HBO MAX)

Stephen Murphy BSC, ISC for Atlanta — “New Jazz” (FX)

Ula Pontikos, BSC for Russian Doll — “Matryoshka” (Netflix)

Christian Sprenger, ASC for Atlanta — “Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World.” (FX)

EPISODE OF A ONE-HOUR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION SERIES

(Category sponsored by William F. White)

Marshall Adams, ASC for Better Call Saul — “Saul Gone” (AMC)

Jesse M. Feldman for Interview with the Vampire — “Is My Very Nature That of the Devil” (AMC)

Christian “Tico” Herrera, CCR for Snowfall — “Departures” (FX)

Jules O’Loughlin, ASC, ACS for The Old Man — “IV” (FX)

Jaime Reynoso, AMC for Snowpiercer — “Bound by One Track” (TNT)

DOCUMENTARY AWARD

(Category sponsored by Creamsource)

Ben Bernhard and Riju Das for All That Breathes (HBO/HBO Max)

Adam Bricker for Chef’s Table: Pizza — “Franco Pepe” (Netflix)

Wolfgang Held, ASC for This Stolen Country of Mine