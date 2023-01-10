Well, we can put it off no longer. Here are our predictions for the Directors and SAG (tomorrow) and Producers Guild (Thursday) nominations.

DGA

The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All At Once — Sasha Stone, Ryan Adams, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans — Stone, Adams, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun Maverick — Stone, Johnson, Flores

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis — Stone, Johnson, Moye, Flores

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin — Stone, Adams, Moye, Johnson

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water — Moye, Flores

Sarah Polley, Women Talking – Adams

Todd Field, TÁR – Adams

PGA

Avatar: The Way of Water — Stone, Adams, Moye, Johnson, Flores

The Banshees of Inisherin — Stone, Adams, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Elvis — Stone, Adams, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Everything Everywhere All at Once — Stone, Adams, Moye, Johnson, Flores

The Fabelmans — Stone, Adams, Moye, Johnson, Flores

TÁR — Stone, Adams, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Top Gun: Maverick — Stone, Adams, Moye, Johnson, Flores

The Woman King — Stone, Adams, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Women Talking — Stone, Adams, Moye, Flores

Glass Onion — Stone, Johnson, Flores

Babylon – Adams

SAG

Best Film Ensemble:

The Banshees of Inisherin — Johnson, Flores, Stone, Moye

Everything Everywhere All at Once — Johnson, Flores, Stone, Moye

The Fablemans — Johnson, Flores, Stone, Moye

Glass Onion — Johnson, Flores, Moye

Women Talking — Johnson, Flores, Stone, Moye

Top Gun Maverick – Stone

Best Actor:

Austin Butler, Elvis — Johnson, Flores, Stone, Moye

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick — Johnson, Flores, Stone, Moye

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin — Johnson, Flores, Stone, Moye

Brendan Fraser, The Whale — Johnson, Flores, Stone, Moye

Bill Nighy, Living — Johnson, Flores, Stone

Hugh Jackman, The Son – Moye

Best Actress:

Cate Blanchett, TAR — Johnson, Flores, Stone, Moye

Danielle Deadwyler, Till — Johnson, Flores, Stone, Moye

Viola Davis, The Woman King — Johnson, Flores, Stone, Moye

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans — Johnson, Flores, Stone, Moye

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once — Johnson, Flores, Stone, Moye

Best Supporting Actor:

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans — Johnson, Stone

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin — Johnson, Flores, Stone, Moye

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans — Johnson, Flores

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin — Johnson, Flores, Stone, Moye

Brad Pitt, Babylon — Flores, Stone, Moye

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once — Johnson, Flores, Stone, Moye

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse – Moye

Best Supporting Actress:

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Johnson, Flores, Stone, Moye

Jessie Buckley, Women Talking — Johnson

Hong Chau, The Whale — Flores, Moye

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin — Johnson, Flores, Stone, Moye

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once — Johnson, Flores, Stone, Moye

Janelle Monae, Glass Onion — Johnson, Flores, Stone, Moye

Carey Mulligan, She Said – Stone