Well, we can put it off no longer. Here are our predictions for the Directors and SAG (tomorrow) and Producers Guild (Thursday) nominations.
DGA
The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All At Once — Sasha Stone, Ryan Adams, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans — Stone, Adams, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun Maverick — Stone, Johnson, Flores
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis — Stone, Johnson, Moye, Flores
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin — Stone, Adams, Moye, Johnson
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water — Moye, Flores
Sarah Polley, Women Talking – Adams
Todd Field, TÁR – Adams
PGA
Avatar: The Way of Water — Stone, Adams, Moye, Johnson, Flores
The Banshees of Inisherin — Stone, Adams, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Elvis — Stone, Adams, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Everything Everywhere All at Once — Stone, Adams, Moye, Johnson, Flores
The Fabelmans — Stone, Adams, Moye, Johnson, Flores
TÁR — Stone, Adams, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Top Gun: Maverick — Stone, Adams, Moye, Johnson, Flores
The Woman King — Stone, Adams, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Women Talking — Stone, Adams, Moye, Flores
Glass Onion — Stone, Johnson, Flores
Babylon – Adams
SAG
Best Film Ensemble:
The Banshees of Inisherin — Johnson, Flores, Stone, Moye
Everything Everywhere All at Once — Johnson, Flores, Stone, Moye
The Fablemans — Johnson, Flores, Stone, Moye
Glass Onion — Johnson, Flores, Moye
Women Talking — Johnson, Flores, Stone, Moye
Top Gun Maverick – Stone
Best Actor:
Austin Butler, Elvis — Johnson, Flores, Stone, Moye
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick — Johnson, Flores, Stone, Moye
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin — Johnson, Flores, Stone, Moye
Brendan Fraser, The Whale — Johnson, Flores, Stone, Moye
Bill Nighy, Living — Johnson, Flores, Stone
Hugh Jackman, The Son – Moye
Best Actress:
Cate Blanchett, TAR — Johnson, Flores, Stone, Moye
Danielle Deadwyler, Till — Johnson, Flores, Stone, Moye
Viola Davis, The Woman King — Johnson, Flores, Stone, Moye
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans — Johnson, Flores, Stone, Moye
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once — Johnson, Flores, Stone, Moye
Best Supporting Actor:
Paul Dano, The Fabelmans — Johnson, Stone
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin — Johnson, Flores, Stone, Moye
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans — Johnson, Flores
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin — Johnson, Flores, Stone, Moye
Brad Pitt, Babylon — Flores, Stone, Moye
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once — Johnson, Flores, Stone, Moye
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse – Moye
Best Supporting Actress:
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Johnson, Flores, Stone, Moye
Jessie Buckley, Women Talking — Johnson
Hong Chau, The Whale — Flores, Moye
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin — Johnson, Flores, Stone, Moye
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once — Johnson, Flores, Stone, Moye
Janelle Monae, Glass Onion — Johnson, Flores, Stone, Moye
Carey Mulligan, She Said – Stone