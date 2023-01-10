And away we go:
MOTION PICTURES: LIVE ACTION
All Quiet on the Western Front
Production Mixer: Viktor Prášil
Re-Recording Mixer: Lars Ginzel
Re-Recording Mixer: Stefan Korte
Scoring Mixer: Daniel Kresco
ADR Mixer: Jan Meyerdierks
Foley Mixer: Hanse Warns
Avatar: The Way of Water
Production Mixer: Julian Howarth CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Christopher Boyes
Re-Recording Mixer: Gary Summers
Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Hedges
Scoring Mixer: Simon Rhodes
ADR Mixer: Bill Higley CAS
Foley Mixer: Tavish Grade
Elvis
Production Mixer: David Lee
Re-Recording Mixer: Andy Nelson CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Keller CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Wayne Pashley
Scoring Mixer: Geoff Foster
ADR Mixer: Tami Treadwell
Foley Mixer: Amy Barber
The Batman
Production Mixer: Stuart Wilson CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Andy Nelson CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: William Files CAS
Scoring Mixer: Kirsty Whalley
ADR Mixer: Ryan D. Young
Foley Mixer: Darrin Mann
Top Gun: Maverick
Production Mixer: Mark Weingarten
Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Burdon
Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Taylor
Scoring Mixer: Al Clay
Scoring Mixer: Stephen Lipson
Foley Mixer: Blake Collins CAS
MOTION PICTURES: ANIMATED
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Re-Recording Mixer: Jon Taylor CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Frank Montaño
Scoring Mixer: Peter Cobbin
Foley Mixer: Tavish Grade
Lightyear
Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Stephen Urata
Re-Recording Mixer: Ren Klyce
Scoring Mixer: Warren Brown
Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Re-Recording Mixer: Tim Nielsen
Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Slanec
Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS
Foley Mixer: Jason Butler
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Original Dialogue Mixer: Ken Gombos
Re-Recording Mixer: Julian Slater
Re-Recording Mixer: Greg P. Russell CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS
Foley Mixer: Ryan Squires
Turning Red
Original Dialogue Mixer: Vince Caro CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Stephen Urata
Re-Recording Mixer: Ren Klyce
Scoring Mixer: Chris Fogel CAS
Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis
MOTION PICTURES — DOCUMENTARY
Good Night Oppy
Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Mangini
Scoring Mixer: Greg Hayes
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song
Re-Recording Mixer: Bob Edwards
Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis
Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues
Re-Recording Mixer: Leslie Shatz
Scoring Mixer: Louis Schultz
Moonage Daydream
Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: David Giammarco CAS
ADR Mixer: Jens Rosenlund Petersen
The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari
Re-Recording Mixer: Joe Milner
Scoring Mixer: Jacob Johnston
Foley Mixer: Kevin Carvalho
NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES OR LIMITED SERIES
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story E8 Lionel
Production Mixer: Amanda Beggs CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Laura Wiest
Re-Recording Mixer: Joe Barnett
Re-Recording Mixer: Jamie Hardt
ADR Mixer: Judah Getz CAS
Foley Mixer: Jacob McNaughton
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities E3 The Autopsy
Production Mixer: Rob Beal
Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Shubat
Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Woroniuk
Moon Knight E6 Gods and Monsters
Production Mixer: Tamás Csaba
Re-Recording Mixer: Bonnie Wild
Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis
Scoring Mixer: Scott Michael Smith
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Jack Cucci
Obi-Wan Kenobi E6 Part 1
Production Mixer: Julian Howarth CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Bonnie Wild
Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre
Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Jason Butler
Prey
Production Mixer: Ron Osiowy
Re-Recording Mixer: Craig Henighan CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Terhune
Re-Recording Mixer: Joel Dougherty
Scoring Mixer: Frank Wolf
ADR Mixer: Jamison Rabbe CAS
Foley Mixer: Connor Nagy
TELEVISION SERIES: ONE HOUR
Better Call Saul S6:E13 Saul Gone
Production Mixer: Phillip W. Palmer CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Larry Benjamin CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Kevin Valentine
ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS
Foley Mixer: Stacey Michaels CAS
Ozark S4:E14 A Hard Way To Go
Production Mixer: Akira Fukasawa
Re-Recording Mixer: Larry Benjamin CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Kevin Valentine
Scoring Mixer: Phil McGowan CAS
Foley Mixer: Amy Barber
Severance S1:E9 The We We Are
Production Mixer: Bryan Dembinski
Re-Recording Mixer: Bob Chefalas
Scoring Mixer: Chris Fogel CAS
Foley Mixer: George A. Lara CAS
Stranger Things S4:E7 Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab
Production Mixer: Michael P. Clark CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Paterson
Re-Recording Mixer: William Files CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Craig Henighan CAS
Scoring Mixer: Hector Carlos Ramirez
ADR Mixer: Jeffery Roy CAS
Foley Mixer: Peter Persaud CAS
The White Lotus S2:E1 Ciao
Production Mixer: Angelo Bonanni
Re-Recording Mixer: Christian P. Minkler CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Collins CAS
ADR Mixer: Debra R. Winsberg
Foley Mixer: Michael Head
TELEVISION SERIES: HALF HOUR
Barry S3:E8 Starting Now
Production Mixer: Scott Harber CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Teddy Salas
Re-Recording Mixer: Sean Heissinger
Scoring Mixer: David Wingo
ADR Mixer: Howard London CAS
Foley Mixer: Darrin Mann
Only Murders in the Building S2:E5 The Tell
Production Mixer: Joseph White Jr. CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Penny Harold CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Andrew Garrett Lange CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alan Demoss
ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS
Foley Mixer: Erika Koski
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law S1:E9 Whose Show Is This?
Production Mixer: Marcus Petruska
Re-Recording Mixer: Pete Horner
Re-Recording Mixer: Karol Urban CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alvin Wee CAS
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Jason Butler
The Bear S1:E7 Review
Production Mixer: Scott D. Smith CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Giammaria
ADR Mixer: Patrick Christensen
Foley Mixer: Ryan Collison
Foley Mixer: Connor Nagy
What We Do in the Shadows S4:E7 Pine Barrens
Production Mixer: Rob Beal
Re-Recording Mixer: Sam Ejnes CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Marc Fishman CAS
Foley Mixer: Stacey Michaels CAS
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC – SERIES or SPECIALS
Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name
Production Mixer: Danny Kortchmar
Re-Recording Mixer: Gary A. Rizzo CAS
Formula 1: Drive to Survive S4:E9 Gloves Are Off
Re-Recording Mixer: Nick Fry
Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Speed
George Carlin’s American Dream E1 Part 1
Production Mixer: Paul Graff CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Earl Martin
Re-Recording Mixer: Jason Gaya CAS
Lucy and Desi
Production Mixer: Sabi Tulok
Re-Recording Mixer: Patrick Spain CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: John W. Rampey
Scoring Mixer: Scott Sheppard
Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return
Production Mixer: Richard Hays
Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre
Scoring Mixer: Scott Michael Smith
STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD FINALISTS
Chelsea Rae Adams
Colette Grob
María Clara Calle Jiménez
Sophia L. White
Timo Nelson