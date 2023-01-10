And away we go:

MOTION PICTURES: LIVE ACTION

All Quiet on the Western Front

Production Mixer: Viktor Prášil

Re-Recording Mixer: Lars Ginzel

Re-Recording Mixer: Stefan Korte

Scoring Mixer: Daniel Kresco

ADR Mixer: Jan Meyerdierks

Foley Mixer: Hanse Warns

Avatar: The Way of Water

Production Mixer: Julian Howarth CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Christopher Boyes

Re-Recording Mixer: Gary Summers

Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Hedges

Scoring Mixer: Simon Rhodes

ADR Mixer: Bill Higley CAS

Foley Mixer: Tavish Grade

Elvis

Production Mixer: David Lee

Re-Recording Mixer: Andy Nelson CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Keller CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Wayne Pashley

Scoring Mixer: Geoff Foster

ADR Mixer: Tami Treadwell

Foley Mixer: Amy Barber

The Batman

Production Mixer: Stuart Wilson CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Andy Nelson CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: William Files CAS

Scoring Mixer: Kirsty Whalley

ADR Mixer: Ryan D. Young

Foley Mixer: Darrin Mann

Top Gun: Maverick

Production Mixer: Mark Weingarten

Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Burdon

Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Taylor

Scoring Mixer: Al Clay

Scoring Mixer: Stephen Lipson

Foley Mixer: Blake Collins CAS

MOTION PICTURES: ANIMATED

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Re-Recording Mixer: Jon Taylor CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Frank Montaño

Scoring Mixer: Peter Cobbin

Foley Mixer: Tavish Grade

Lightyear

Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Stephen Urata

Re-Recording Mixer: Ren Klyce

Scoring Mixer: Warren Brown

Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Re-Recording Mixer: Tim Nielsen

Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Slanec

Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS

Foley Mixer: Jason Butler

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Original Dialogue Mixer: Ken Gombos

Re-Recording Mixer: Julian Slater

Re-Recording Mixer: Greg P. Russell CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS

Foley Mixer: Ryan Squires

Turning Red

Original Dialogue Mixer: Vince Caro CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Stephen Urata

Re-Recording Mixer: Ren Klyce

Scoring Mixer: Chris Fogel CAS

Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

MOTION PICTURES — DOCUMENTARY

Good Night Oppy

Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Mangini

Scoring Mixer: Greg Hayes

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song

Re-Recording Mixer: Bob Edwards

Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis

Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues

Re-Recording Mixer: Leslie Shatz

Scoring Mixer: Louis Schultz

Moonage Daydream

Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: David Giammarco CAS

ADR Mixer: Jens Rosenlund Petersen

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari

Re-Recording Mixer: Joe Milner

Scoring Mixer: Jacob Johnston

Foley Mixer: Kevin Carvalho

NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES OR LIMITED SERIES

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story E8 Lionel

Production Mixer: Amanda Beggs CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Laura Wiest

Re-Recording Mixer: Joe Barnett

Re-Recording Mixer: Jamie Hardt

ADR Mixer: Judah Getz CAS

Foley Mixer: Jacob McNaughton

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities E3 The Autopsy

Production Mixer: Rob Beal

Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Shubat

Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Woroniuk

Moon Knight E6 Gods and Monsters

Production Mixer: Tamás Csaba

Re-Recording Mixer: Bonnie Wild

Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis

Scoring Mixer: Scott Michael Smith

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Jack Cucci

Obi-Wan Kenobi E6 Part 1

Production Mixer: Julian Howarth CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Bonnie Wild

Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre

Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Jason Butler

Prey

Production Mixer: Ron Osiowy

Re-Recording Mixer: Craig Henighan CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Terhune

Re-Recording Mixer: Joel Dougherty

Scoring Mixer: Frank Wolf

ADR Mixer: Jamison Rabbe CAS

Foley Mixer: Connor Nagy

TELEVISION SERIES: ONE HOUR

Better Call Saul S6:E13 Saul Gone

Production Mixer: Phillip W. Palmer CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Larry Benjamin CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Kevin Valentine

ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS

Foley Mixer: Stacey Michaels CAS

Ozark S4:E14 A Hard Way To Go

Production Mixer: Akira Fukasawa

Re-Recording Mixer: Larry Benjamin CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Kevin Valentine

Scoring Mixer: Phil McGowan CAS

Foley Mixer: Amy Barber

Severance S1:E9 The We We Are

Production Mixer: Bryan Dembinski

Re-Recording Mixer: Bob Chefalas

Scoring Mixer: Chris Fogel CAS

Foley Mixer: George A. Lara CAS

Stranger Things S4:E7 Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab

Production Mixer: Michael P. Clark CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Paterson

Re-Recording Mixer: William Files CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Craig Henighan CAS

Scoring Mixer: Hector Carlos Ramirez

ADR Mixer: Jeffery Roy CAS

Foley Mixer: Peter Persaud CAS

The White Lotus S2:E1 Ciao

Production Mixer: Angelo Bonanni

Re-Recording Mixer: Christian P. Minkler CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Collins CAS

ADR Mixer: Debra R. Winsberg

Foley Mixer: Michael Head

TELEVISION SERIES: HALF HOUR

Barry S3:E8 Starting Now

Production Mixer: Scott Harber CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Teddy Salas

Re-Recording Mixer: Sean Heissinger

Scoring Mixer: David Wingo

ADR Mixer: Howard London CAS

Foley Mixer: Darrin Mann

Only Murders in the Building S2:E5 The Tell

Production Mixer: Joseph White Jr. CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Penny Harold CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Andrew Garrett Lange CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alan Demoss

ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS

Foley Mixer: Erika Koski

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law S1:E9 Whose Show Is This?

Production Mixer: Marcus Petruska

Re-Recording Mixer: Pete Horner

Re-Recording Mixer: Karol Urban CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alvin Wee CAS

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Jason Butler

The Bear S1:E7 Review

Production Mixer: Scott D. Smith CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Giammaria

ADR Mixer: Patrick Christensen

Foley Mixer: Ryan Collison

Foley Mixer: Connor Nagy

What We Do in the Shadows S4:E7 Pine Barrens

Production Mixer: Rob Beal

Re-Recording Mixer: Sam Ejnes CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Marc Fishman CAS

Foley Mixer: Stacey Michaels CAS

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC – SERIES or SPECIALS

Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name

Production Mixer: Danny Kortchmar

Re-Recording Mixer: Gary A. Rizzo CAS

Formula 1: Drive to Survive S4:E9 Gloves Are Off

Re-Recording Mixer: Nick Fry

Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Speed

George Carlin’s American Dream E1 Part 1

Production Mixer: Paul Graff CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Earl Martin

Re-Recording Mixer: Jason Gaya CAS

Lucy and Desi

Production Mixer: Sabi Tulok

Re-Recording Mixer: Patrick Spain CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: John W. Rampey

Scoring Mixer: Scott Sheppard

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return

Production Mixer: Richard Hays

Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre

Scoring Mixer: Scott Michael Smith

STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD FINALISTS

Chelsea Rae Adams

Colette Grob

María Clara Calle Jiménez

Sophia L. White

Timo Nelson