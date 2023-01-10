The Directors Guild of America today announced the nominees for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary Feature, Television, and Commercials for 2022.

The winners will be announced at the 75th Annual DGA Awards on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary

Sara Dosa, Fire of Love

Matthew Heineman, Retrograde

Laura Poitras, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Daniel Roher, Navalny

Shaunak Sen, All That Breathes

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Vince Gilligan, Better Call Saul

Sam Levinson, Euphoria

Aoife McArdle, Severance

Ben Stiller, Severance

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series

Tim Burton, Wednesday

Bill Hader, Barry

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Christopher Storer, The Bear

Mike White, The White Lotus

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series

Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Deborah Chow, Obi-Wan Kenobi

Jeremy Podeswa, Station Eleven

Helen Shaver, Station Eleven

Tom Verica, Inventing Anna

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming

Paul G. Casey, Real Time with Bill Maher

Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

David Paul Meyer, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Liz Patrick, Saturday Night Live

Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials

Ian Berger, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe – Hungry for Democracy

Hamish Hamilton, Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show 2022

James Merryman, Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter

Marcus Brody, Mark Twain Prize 2022: Celebrating John Stewart

Glenn Weiss, The 75th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs

Joseph H. Guidry, The Big Brunch

Carrie Havel, The Go-Big Show

Rich Kim, Lego Masters

Michael Shea, FBoy Island

Ben Simms, Running Wild with Bear Grylls

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs

Tim Federle, Better Nate Than Ever

Bonnie Hunt, Amber Brown

Dean Israelite, Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Michael Lembeck, Snow Day the Musical

Anne Renton, Best Foot Forward

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials

Juan Cabral, For All Life’s Moments, John Lewis; Share the Joy, Apple AirPods

Kim Gehrig, Accessibility, Apple; Run Baby Run, iPhone

Craig Gillespie, Hard Knocks, Apple Watch Series 7; Problem, Jimmy John’s; Thrill Driver, Nissan

David Shane, Detectives, iPhone 13 Pro; Smile, ITVX; Traffic Stop, Native

Ivan Zacharias, Data Auction, iPhone; This Is How We Work Now, Upwork