Download: DGA Announces Nominees for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary Feature, Television, and Commercials for 2022
The Directors Guild of America today announced the nominees for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary Feature, Television, and Commercials for 2022.
The winners will be announced at the 75th Annual DGA Awards on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary
- Sara Dosa, Fire of Love
- Matthew Heineman, Retrograde
- Laura Poitras, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Daniel Roher, Navalny
- Shaunak Sen, All That Breathes
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Vince Gilligan, Better Call Saul
- Sam Levinson, Euphoria
- Aoife McArdle, Severance
- Ben Stiller, Severance
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series
- Tim Burton, Wednesday
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Christopher Storer, The Bear
- Mike White, The White Lotus
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series
- Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Deborah Chow, Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Jeremy Podeswa, Station Eleven
- Helen Shaver, Station Eleven
- Tom Verica, Inventing Anna
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming
- Paul G. Casey, Real Time with Bill Maher
- Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- David Paul Meyer, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Liz Patrick, Saturday Night Live
- Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials
- Ian Berger, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe – Hungry for Democracy
- Hamish Hamilton, Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show 2022
- James Merryman, Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter
- Marcus Brody, Mark Twain Prize 2022: Celebrating John Stewart
- Glenn Weiss, The 75th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs
- Joseph H. Guidry, The Big Brunch
- Carrie Havel, The Go-Big Show
- Rich Kim, Lego Masters
- Michael Shea, FBoy Island
- Ben Simms, Running Wild with Bear Grylls
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs
- Tim Federle, Better Nate Than Ever
- Bonnie Hunt, Amber Brown
- Dean Israelite, Are You Afraid of the Dark?
- Michael Lembeck, Snow Day the Musical
- Anne Renton, Best Foot Forward
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials
- Juan Cabral, For All Life’s Moments, John Lewis; Share the Joy, Apple AirPods
- Kim Gehrig, Accessibility, Apple; Run Baby Run, iPhone
- Craig Gillespie, Hard Knocks, Apple Watch Series 7; Problem, Jimmy John’s; Thrill Driver, Nissan
- David Shane, Detectives, iPhone 13 Pro; Smile, ITVX; Traffic Stop, Native
- Ivan Zacharias, Data Auction, iPhone; This Is How We Work Now, Upwork