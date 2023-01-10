The 2023 Golden Globe Awards are airing live tonight in a ceremony hosted by Jerrod Carmichael on NBC starting at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. We’ll be updating the following film and television categories throughout the live ceremony:
FILM
Motion Picture Drama
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Drama Actor
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Hugh Jackman, The Son
- Bill Nighy, Living
- Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Drama Actress
- Cate Blanchett, Tár
- Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Motion Picture Comedy
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
Comedy Actor
- Diego Calva, Babylon
- Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver, White Noise
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Comedy Actress
- Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Margot Robbie, Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
- Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Supporting Actor
- Brad Pitt, Babylon
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once ***WINNER***
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever *** WINNER***
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan, She Said
Director
- James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Screenplay
- Todd Field, Tár
- Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley, Women Talking
- Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
Score
- Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz, Babylon *** WINNER ***
- John Williams, The Fabelmans
Song
- “Carolina” by Taylor Swift from Where the Crawdads Sing
- “Ciao Papa” by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Gullermo del Toro from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- “Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice from Top Gun: Maverick
- “Lift Me Up” by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- “Naatu Naatu” by M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj from RRR *** WINNER ***
Foreign Language Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Belgium/France/Netherlands)
- Decision to Leave (South Korea)
- RRR (India)
Feature Film
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
TELEVISION
Drama Series
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Limited Series
- Black Bird
- Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- The Dropout
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
Drama Actor
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
Drama Actress
- Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Comedy Actor
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear *** WINNER ***
Comedy Actress
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary *** WINNER ***
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Limited Series Actor
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Limited Series Actress
- Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam & Tommy
- Julia Roberts, Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Drama / Comedy Supporting Actor
- John Lithgow, The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
- John Turturro, Severance
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary *** WINNER***
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Drama / Comedy Supporting Actress
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Limited Series Supporting Actor
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Limited Series Supporting Actress
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus