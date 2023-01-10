The 2023 Golden Globe Awards are airing live tonight in a ceremony hosted by Jerrod Carmichael on NBC starting at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. We’ll be updating the following film and television categories throughout the live ceremony:

FILM

Motion Picture Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Drama Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Drama Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Motion Picture Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Comedy Actor

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Comedy Actress

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once ***WINNER***

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever *** WINNER***

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Director

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Screenplay

Todd Field, Tár

Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Score

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon *** WINNER ***

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Song

“Carolina” by Taylor Swift from Where the Crawdads Sing

“Ciao Papa” by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Gullermo del Toro from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

“Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice from Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” by M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj from RRR *** WINNER ***

Foreign Language Film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium/France/Netherlands)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

RRR (India)

Feature Film

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

TELEVISION

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Limited Series

Black Bird

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Drama Actor

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Drama Actress

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Comedy Actor

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear *** WINNER ***

Comedy Actress

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary *** WINNER ***

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Limited Series Actor

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Limited Series Actress

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Drama / Comedy Supporting Actor

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary *** WINNER***

Henry Winkler, Barry

Drama / Comedy Supporting Actress

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Limited Series Supporting Actor

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Limited Series Supporting Actress

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus