The nominees for OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM FOR 2022 are (in alphabetical order):

TODD FIELD

TÁR

(Focus Features)

Mr. Field’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Nigel Wooll

First Assistant Director: Sebastian Fahr‑Brix

JOSEPH KOSINSKI

Top Gun: Maverick

(Paramount Pictures)

Mr. Kosinski’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: LeeAnn Stonebreaker, Tommy Harper

First Assistant Director: Scott Robertson

Second Assistant Directors: Andrew Stahl, Robert E. Kay

Second Second Assistant Director: Spencer Taylor

DANIEL KWAN & DANIEL SCHEINERT

Everything Everywhere All at Once

(A24)

Daniels’ Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Allison Rose Carter

First Assistant Director: Rodney Smith

Second Assistant Director: John Nasraway

Second Second Assistant Director: Ken C. Wu

MARTIN MCDONAGH

The Banshees of Inisherin

(Searchlight Pictures)

Mr. McDonagh’s Directorial Team:

First Assistant Director: Peter Kohn

STEVEN SPIELBERG

The Fabelmans

(Universal Pictures)

Mr. Spielberg’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Carla Raij

First Assistant Director: Josh McLaglen

Second Assistant Director: Heather Wagner‑Wang

Second Second Assistant Director: David Stickler

The nominees for OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF A FIRST-TIME THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR FOR 2022 are (in alphabetical order):

ALICE DIOP

Saint Omer

(Neon Rated)

AUDREY DIWAN

Happening

(IFC Films)

JOHN PATTON FORD

Emily the Criminal(Roadside Attractions)

ANTONETA ALAMAT KUSIJANOVIC

Murina

(Kino Lorber)

CHARLOTTE WELLS

Aftersun

(A24)