Awards Daily chats with Dolly de Leon of Neon’s Triangle Sadness about why her character abuses her power and what she thinks happens in that climactic final scene.

“Do you think she did it?”

Dolly de Leon tosses this question back at me after I ask her the same thing. The finale of Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness is one of the first things everyone wants to talk about when discussing the film.

“If you think she does, she probably did,” says de Leon. “I’m a firm believer that when filmmakers make films, the moment it’s released, it’s no longer theirs. We don’t own it anymore. Once you as a consumer watch it, it’s already yours.”

De Leon’s breakout performance has been the talk of the town since the film won the Palm d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival this past May, with her character Abigail sneaking in to steal the whole movie (as well as a few fish). It’s the kind of performance that leaves an impression and something I had the pleasure to chat about with de Leon, in addition to what she herself thinks happens in the final scene. Watch the interview below!