HE NOMINEES FOR OUTSTANDING MAKE-UP ARTISTS & HAIR STYLISTS ARE:

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE:

1. Best Contemporary Make-up

The Batman

Naomi Donne, Doone Forsyth, Norma Webb, Jemma Carballo

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Michelle Chung, Erin Rosenmann, Dania A. Ridgway

The Menu

Deborah LaMia Denaver, Mazena Puksto, Donna Cicatelli, Deb Rutherford

Nope

Shutchai Tym Buacharern, Jennifer Zide-Essex, Eleanor Sabaduquia, Kato De Stefan

Spirited

Monica Huppert, Autumn J. Butler, Vivian Baker

2. Best Period and/or Character Make-up

Amsterdam

Nana Fischer, Miho Suzuki, Jason Collins

Babylon

Heba Thorisdottir, Shaunna Bren Chavez, Jean Black, Mandy Artusato

Blonde

Tina Roesler Kerwin, Elena Arroy, Cassie Lyons

Elvis

Shane Thomas, Angela Conte

Till

Denise Tunnell, Janice Tunnell, Ashley Langston

3. Best Special Make-up Effects



The Batman

Michael Marino, Mike Fontaine, Yoichi Art Sakamoto, Göran Lundström

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Joel Harlow, Kim Felix

Elvis

Mark Coulier, Jason Baird

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

Barrie Gower, Emma Faulkes, Chloe Muton-Phillips

The Whale

Adrien Morot, Kathy Tse, Chris Gallaher

4. Best Contemporary Hair Styling



The Batman

Zoe Tahir, Melissa Van Tongeran, Paula Price, Andrea Lance Jones

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Camille Friend, Evelyn Feliciano, Marva Stokes, Victor Paz

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Anissa E. Salazar, Meghan Heaney, Miki Caporusso

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Jeremy Woodhead, Tracey Smith, Leslie D. Bennett

The Menu

Adruitha Lee, Monique Hyman, Kate Loftis, Barbara Sanders

5. Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling



Amsterdam

Adruitha Lee, Lori McCoy-Bell, Cassandra L. Russek, Yvette Shelton

Babylon

Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Ahou Mofid, Aubrey Marie

Blonde

Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Lynnae Duley, Ahou Mofid, Robert Pickens

Elvis

Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston

The Woman King

Louisa Anthony, Jamika Wilson, Plaxedes Kelias, Charity Gwakuka

TELEVISION SERIES -LIMITED, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

6. Best Contemporary Make-up



“Abbot Elementary”

Alisha L. Baijounas, Jenn Bennett, Constance Foe, Emilia Werynska

“Emily in Paris”

Aurélie Payen, Joséphine Bouchereau, Carole Nicolas, Corinne Maillard

“Euphoria”- Season 2

Doniella Davy, Tara Lang Shah, Alexandra J. French

“Hacks”- Season 2

Bridget O’Neill

“The White Lotus”

Rebecca Hickey, Federica Emidi

7. Best Period and /or Character Make-up



“Bridgerton”

Erika Ökvist, Jessie Deol, Sophie Brown, Bethany Long

“House of The Dragon”

Amanda Knight, Sara Kramer, Heather McCullen

“Pam & Tommy”

David Williams, Jennifer Aspinall, Dave Snyder, Bill Myer

“Stranger Things”

Amy L. Forsythe, Devin Morales, Lisa Poe, Nataleigh Verrengia

“Wednesday”

Tara McDonald, Nirvana Jalalvand, Gabriela Cretan

8. Best Special Make-up Effects

“Angelyne”

Vincent Van Dyke, Kate Biscoe, Mike Mekash, Abby Lyle Clawson

“Gaslit”

Kazu Hiro, Richard Redlefsen, Mike Ornelaz

“Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities”

Sean Sansom, Mike Hill

“Pam & Tommy”

David Williams, Jason Collins, Mo Meinhart, Abby Lyle Clawson

“Stranger Things”

Barrie Gower, Duncan Jarman, Patt Foad, Paula Eden

9. Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Abbott Elementary”

Moira Frazier, Dustin Osborne, Christina R. Joseph

“American Horror Stories”

Valerie Jackson, Lauren Poole, Suzette Boozer

“Black-ish”

Nena Ross-Davis, Stacey Morris, Shirlena Allen, Debra Brown

“Emily in Paris”

Carole Nicolas, Mike Désir, Miharu Oshima, Julien Parizet

“Kindred”

Jamie Amadio, Chantell Carrtherol

10. Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling



“Bridgerton”

Erika Ökvist, Emma Rigby

“Dangerous Liaisons”

Daniel Parker, Deborah Kenton, Claudia Stolze, Jana Radilová

“Hocus Pocus 2”

Cheryl R. Marks, Curtis William Foreman, Mandy Lyons

“Our Flag Means Death”

Margarita Pidgeon, Stacy Bisel, Kate Loftis, Christopher Enlow

“Pam & Tommy”

Barry Lee Moe, Erica Adams, George Guzman, Helena Cepeda

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES

11. Best Contemporary Make-up

“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration”

Bruce Grayson, James MacKinnon, Melanie Weaver, Angie Wells

“Dancing with the Stars”

Julie Socash, Donna Bard, Alison L. Gladieux, Farah Bunch

“Legendary”

Tonia Green, Tyson Fountaine, Silvia Leczel, Sean Conklin

“Saturday Night Live”

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Young Bek

“The Voice”

Darcy Gilmore, Gina Ghiglieri, Ernesto Casillas, Kristene Bernard

12. Best Period and/or Character Make-up



“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration”

Bruce Grayson, James MacKinnon, Tyson Fountaine, Julie Socash

“The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special”

Michael Ornelaz, Matt Sprunger, Jon Moore, Robin Pritchard

“Legendary”

Tonia Green, Tyson Fountaine, Jennifer Fregozo, Glen Alen

“Saturday Night Live”

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Daniela Zivcovic

“So You Think You Can Dance”

Tonia Green, Silvia Leczel, Jennifer Fregozo Natalie Malchev

13. Best Special Make-up Effects

“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration”

Bruce Grayson, James MacKinnon, Alexei Dmitriew, Mo Meinhart

“The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special”

Alexei Dmitriew, Scott Stoddard, LuAndra Whitehurst, Mo Meinhart

“Legendary”

Tonia Green, Tyson Fountaine, Marcel Banks, Sean Conklin

“Saturday Night Live”

Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Tom Denier Jr., Brandon Grether

“Dancing with the Stars”

Brian Sipe, Julie Socash, Bianca Marie Appice, David Snyder

14. Best Contemporary Hair Styling



“Dancing with the Stars”

Kimi Messina, Jani Kleinbard, Cheryl Eckert, Gail Ryan

“Legendary”

Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Dean Francis Banowetz, Lalisa Turner

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

Chantelle Johnson Mosley, Shelby Swain

“So You Think You Can Dance”

Dean Francis Banowetz, Kimi Messina, LaLisa Turner, Ryan Randall

“The Voice”

Jerilynn Stephens, Darbie Ann Wieczorek, Suzette Boozer, Robert Lamarr Randle

15. Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling



“Dancing with the Stars”

Kimi Messina, Johnny Lomeli, Megg Massey, Jani Kleinbard

“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration”

Anthony Wilson, Jennifer Guerrero, Maria Sandoval, Myo Lai

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special”

Cassandra L. Russek, Amber S. Hamilton, Sean Smith, Dugg Kirkpatrick

“Legendary”

Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Johnny Lomeli, Suzette Boozer

“So You Think You Can Dance”

Dean Francis Banowetz, Kimi Messina, Crystal Haynes, Johnny Lomeli

DAYTIME TELEVISION :

16. Best Make-up

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

Christine Lai-Johnson, Hajja Barnes, James Elle, Dan Crawley

“The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans”

Swanthula Boulet, Dracmorda Boulet

“I Can See Your Voice”

Tonia Green, Christina M. Jimenez

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

Chanty LaGrana, Valente Frazier, Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Jessica Reyes Paccitti

“The Young and the Restless”

Patricia Denney, Stacey Alfano, Kelsey Collins, Robert Bolger

17. Best Hair Styling

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

Stephanie Paugh, Karlye Buff, Alexis Reyes, Danielle Dubinsky

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

Tara Copeland, Roberto Ramos

“The Talk”

Jasmin Robles

“The Young and the Restless”

Lauren Mendoza, Justin Jackson, Michelle Corona, Guilherme Schoedler

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING:

18. Best Make-up



“Danger Force”

Michael Johnston, Bradley Look, Kevin Westmore, Tyson Fountaine

“The Fairly OddParents”

Michael Johnston, Julie Hassett, Gerardo Avila, Tyson Fountaine

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” (Season 3)

Kimberly Collea, James Cool Benson, Maryann Marchetti

“The Quest”

Elle Favorule, Michelle Sfarzo, Sonia Cabrera

“The Really Loud House”

Sierra Barton, Alisha Baijounas

19. Best Hair Styling



“Danger Force”

Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Yunea Cruz, Danyell Lynn Weinberg

“The Quest”

Erica Adams, Alyn R. Topper, Lauren McKeever, Jennifer Tremont

“The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder”

Joe Matke, Melanie Verkins, Justin Jackson, Jennifer Green

“Raven’s Home” (Season 5)

Dwayne Ross, Tamara Tripp, Lauren Kinermon

“That Girl Lay Lay” (Season 2, Ep. 10)

Dwayne Ross, Kari Williams, Lauren Kinermon

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS

20. Best Make-up

Amazon: “Medusa Makes Friends”

Dominie Till, Christien Tinsley, Josh Foster, Gunn Espegard

“American Horror Stories: Dollhouse” Promo

Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Alyssa Morgan, Christina Kortum

Imagine Dragons: “Bones” (Official Music Video)

Ally McGillicuddy, Malina Stearns, Meg Wilbur, Dave Snyder

Omaze: “Ozzy Osbourne Has a Falling Out with His Pet Demon”

Richard Redlefsen, Chelsea Delfino

Ozzy Osbourne: “Patient No. 9” (Official Music Video) ft. Jeff Beck

Richard Redlefsen, Chelsea Delfino

21. Best Hair Styling

“American Horror Stories: Season 2” Promos

Joe Matke, Tiphanie Baum, Jerilynn Stephens, Johnny Lomeli

“Bejeweled” – Taylor Swift

Cheryl R. Marks, Allyson Joyner, Jemma Muradian

“Holidays: Romeo and Juliet” – Amazon

Dominie Till, Gunn Espegard, Dawn V. Dudley, Renee Vaca

“Life in a Victorian Home” – GEICO

Audrey Futterman-Stern, Tom Opitz, Jackie Weiss, Kerry Mendenhall

“Nourish Every You” LIL NAS X – Vitamin Water

Stacey Morris, Dominique Evans, Taurus Jerome

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage)

22. Best Make-up:



“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”

Jason Michael Torres, Timothy Santry, Jenni Gilbert, Yulitzin Alvarez

“Kinky Boots”

Brandi Strona, Glen Alen, Lilia Villasenor

“Lucia di Lammermoor”

Samantha Wiener, Brandi Strona

“Sleeping Beauty”

Lindsay Saier, Lyre Alston

“Tosca”

Samantha Wiener, Brandi Strona, Danielle E. Richter

23. Best Hair Styling:

“Kinky Boots”

Brandi Strona, Jacki Nocerino, Mary Czech

“La Traviata”

Jeanna Parham, Christina E. Martin

“Omar”

Samantha Wiener, Danielle E. Richter, Jacki Nocerino

“Sense and Sensibility”

Lindsay Saier, Leilani Norman

“West Side Story”

Christina E. Martin, Y. Sharon Peng