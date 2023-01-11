Check back throughout the day to see more reactions from the nominees of this year’s Screen Actors Guild Award nominees!

“I am so thrilled to be nominated alongside such a talented group of actors. It means so much to be recognized by your peers, but I’m also especially excited for my colleague, fellow nominee, and friend Brendan Fraser, whose performance continues to inspire me. It’s such an honor, and I’m so grateful to Darren Aronofsky and the entire cast and crew of The Whale for making this experience so special.”

–Hong Chau, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role nominee for The Whale

“I am so humbled to be recognized by my peers in SAG-AFTRA for this SAG Award nomination alongside my EEAAO family – Michelle, Jamie, Stephanie and our entire ensemble. I’ve loved performing ever since I was just a child and that hasn’t changed. I feel very lucky to still be here doing this. Thank you to the Daniels, our producer Jonathan Wang, our entire cast and crew, and A24 for believing in this story. I will carry Waymond with me forever.”

–Ke Huy Quan, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role nominee for Everything Everywhere All At Once

“The miracle of Mamie Till-Mobley’s life and what she leaves for us all to be replenished and nourished by multiplies. I am in pure wonder, good ol’ awe… and deeply humbled by the SAG nomination. Congratulations to all nominees and I look forward to celebrating with everyone.”

–Danielle Deadwyler, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role nominee for Till

“Becoming a member of SAG so many years ago was an ‘I’ve made it’ moment, so you can only imagine how I feel this morning to be nominated for my work in The Banshees of Inisherin. To be nominated in a film of Martin’s, and alongside Colin, Brendan and Barry is an ‘I am dreaming moment.’”

–Kerry Condon, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role nominee for The Banshees of Inisherin

“I am so honored to be nominated for my first SAG award alongside Colin, Brendan and Kerry and it’s especially sweet to have our ensemble nominated as well. The Banshees of Inisherin is very special to me, I am so grateful for all the love around it. I’m excited to keep adventuring into other characters, pushing myself to the limit on an artistic and human level.”

–Barry Keoghan, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role nominee for The Banshees of Inisherin

“Thank you to my fellow actors at SAG-Aftra for this nomination. What a wonderful thing to be recognised amongst this stunning group of actors. The Good Nurse was one of those special projects and getting to dance with the brilliant Jessica Chastain under Tobias Lindholm’s direction was the stuff that an actor’s dreams are made of. Armed with the searing words of Kristy Wilson-Cairns and continued support from Netflix, I had the time of my life telling this dark but seemingly vital story.”

–Eddie Redmayne, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role nominee for The Good Nurse

“Thrilled to be recognized with my Ozark ensemble. So proud to be a part of this fantastic group — I love being an actor so this nomination means a lot to me.”

–Laura Linney, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series nominee for Ozark

“So humbled and honored with this group of actors. I want to be them when I grow up!”

–Sheila McCarthy, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture nominee for Women Talking

“I believe that being in community is the ground on which change can truly occur, which is what we watch unfold so beautifully in Women Talking. And so, to be acknowledged as a collective group for the making and telling of this impactful story is especially poignant.”

–August Winter, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture nominee for Women Talking

“Thank you @SAGawards for this nomination today! I have been a proud member of this union since 1975. I’ve had an incredibly hard year, and today this made me smile. Much love to my peers and to my sweet Jean Smart and the other incredible ladies I walk beside.”

–Christina Applegate, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series nominee for Dead to Me

“Thank you so much to SAG-AFTRA. It truly is an incredibly special feeling to be recognized by your peers and I can’t quite express the level of gratitude I feel this morning. To be listed alongside my fellow nominees, whose legendary and phenomenal work I’ve always admired, is beyond an honor. This series was a team effort, and I want to thank the entire cast and crew for their brilliance and unwavering dedication. Thank you to Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, and Netflix for the opportunity. And a huge congratulations to Niecy on her much deserved nomination!”

–Evan Peters, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie nominee for Dahmer –Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

“Peer recognition is the warmest feeling — the thing you never expect but always strive for because it makes you feel a little more like you’re seen and home. This is a happy day for me.”

–Amanda Seyfried, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie nominee for The Dropout

“I am thrilled and thankful to be included in this group of outstanding actors! And any opportunity to celebrate with my friends- the ensemble of BCS, I’ll take –Thank you SAG-AFTRA.”

–Bob Odenkirk, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series nominee for Better Call Saul

“It is such an honor to be nominated for a SAG Award. Thank you to SAG-AFTRA. I would hug and kiss you all, but ya know, COVID. Also, boundaries. Shoutout to AppleTV for their support and being tastemakers in film and television. Thank you to Dennis Lehane, whose brilliance got me here. And to Taron – I am so spoiled by your talent, heart and kindness. We did it, man.”

–Paul Walter Hauser, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie nominee for Black Bird