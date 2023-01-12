We had four contests running this week, which means we have four sets of contest winners to announce. Bear with me as we go through them one at a time.

First: the “Predict the 80th Golden Globes Winners” contest. Five of you had the top score of 12/14; after tiebreakers, we have three co-winners:

Yuval Dotan

Max Rosenberg

Richard Ross

For the “Predict the 29th SAG Awards Nominations” contest, we had four entries with a high score of 21/25. After tiebreaker, we also have three co-winners:

Trevor Cox

Michael Graham

Ryman Lloyd

For the “Predict the 75th DGA Awards Nominations” contest, a single person attained the high score of 12/15: Gabriel Paiva.

Finally, for the “Predict the 34th PGA Awards Nominations” contest, we had two people with an impressive top score of 14/15: Kevin Brady and Jose Suarez.

Please email us to claim your prize. Congrats to all our winners!