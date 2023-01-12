Time to jump universes!

The Daniels’ beloved Everything Everywhere All At Once nabbed 9 nominations at GALECA’s 14th Annual Dorian Awards on Thursday. Members were not required to eat a tube of chapstick or profess their love to their enemies in order to vote. The film earned nominations for Picture, Direction, LGBTQ Film of the Year and mentions for Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu (who was also nominated for the Rising Star Award).

Is is a surprise that Todd Field’s Tár, starring Cate Blanchett was mentioned for 7 awards? If you see a funny Tár meme or gif online…chances are that your closest queer friend shared it. Field was nominated for Direction and Screenplay. Other notable nominations include Jeremy Pope for The Inspection, Paul Mescal for Aftersun, and Keke Palmer for Nope. Babylon, Bodies Bodies Bodies, Elvis, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Pearl, and RRR will compete for the coveted Campiest Flick of the Year.

See below for GALECA’s press release and full list of nominees!