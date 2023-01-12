The Costume Designers Guild announced today the official nominees list and honorees for the 25th CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards). Academy Award® winner Deborah L. Scott will be honored with the Career Achievement Award and Emmy-nominated costume designer Rachael M. Stanley will be honored with the Distinguished Service Award at the 25th CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards). Winners in the eight categories will be announced live at the ceremony on Monday, February 27th.

Celebrating excellence in film, television, and short form costume design, the annual awards ceremony is run by the Costume Designers Guild and will take place live on Monday, February 27th at The Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the CDGA and will highlight the history of costuming throughout the decades while celebrating the creative designers and visionaries behind the seam.

This year’s ceremony is sponsored by Westfield Century City and produced by NVE Experience Agency. Additional details regarding the 25th CDGA host, presenters, sponsors and additional honorees will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information on the awards show, please visit the CDGA on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

“On behalf of the Costume Designers Guild, I’m honored to congratulate our CDGA nominees. This year is particularly exciting as it’s the 25th anniversary of our awards gala. We look forward to celebrating the extraordinary work of our nominees with all of our talented costume designers on February 27th,” said Terry Gordon, President of the Costume Designers Guild, IATSE Local 892.

The Career Achievement Award recognizes leaders who have made a lasting impact on Costume Design. Past recipients include designers Sharen Davis, Ruth E. Carter, Michael Kaplan, Joanna Johnston, Jeffrey Kurland, Ellen Mirojnick, Julie Weiss, Eduardo Castro, Judianna Makovsky, Colleen Atwood, Sandy Powell, Ann Roth, and more.

The Distinguished Service Award honors individuals whose specialties and talents contribute to the craft and art of Costume Design. Past recipients include Mary Ellen Fields, Betty Pecha Madden, Maggie Schpak, Sharon Day, Lois DeArmond, Edwina Pellikka, and Mary Rose.

Below is the full list of nominations for the 25th CDGA:

25 th CDGA NOMINEES:



Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

Avatar: The Way of Water – Deborah L. Scott

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth E. Carter

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Shirley Kurata

Hocus Pocus 2 – Salvador Perez

Thor: Love and Thunder – Mayes C. Rubeo



Excellence in Contemporary Film

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Jenny Eagan

Nope – Alex Bovaird

Tár – Bina Daigeler

Top Gun: Maverick – Marlene Stewart

Women Talking – Quita Alfred

Excellence in Period Film

Babylon – Mary Zophres

Don’t Worry Darling – Arianne Phillips

Elvis – Catherine Martin

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan

The Woman King – Gersha Phillips

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

House of the Dragon: The Heirs of the Dragon – Jany Temime

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: A Shadow of the Past – Kate Hawley

Westworld: Generation Loss – Debra Beebe

What We Do in the Shadows: The Wedding – Laura Montgomery

The Witcher: Blood Origin: Of Mages, Malice, and Monstrous Mayhem – Lucinda Wright

Excellence in Contemporary Television

Emily in Paris: What’s it All About… – Marylin Fitoussi

Euphoria: Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door – Heidi Bivens

Hacks: The Captain’s Wife – Kathleen Felix-Hager

Wednesday: Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe – Colleen Atwood & Mark Sutherland

The White Lotus: In the Sandbox – Alex Bovaird

Excellence in Period Television

Bridgerton: The Choice – Sophie Canale

The Crown: Ipatiev House – Amy Roberts

The Gilded Age: Let the Tournament Begin – Kasia Walicka-Maimone

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest – Donna Zakowska

Pam & Tommy: I Love You, Tommy – Kameron Lennox

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration – Marina Toybina

Dancing with the Stars: Halloween Night – Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: Girl Run That Sh*t Back – Carrie Cramer & Jason Rembert

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race: RuPaul-A-Palooza! – Tony Iniguez

Saturday Night Live: Miles Teller/Kendrick Lamar – Tom Broecker, Ashley Dudek & Cristina Natividad

Excellence in Short Form Design

Disney+ Has All the GOATs (Commercial) – Melissa DesRosiers

McDonald’s: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Commercial) – Sarah Kinsumba

Nike: Father Time (Commercial) – Shawna Trpcic (For Jason Momoa)

Not Today Flu feat. Jason Alexander (Commercial) – Dawn Ritz

Yeah Yeah Yeahs: “Spitting Off the Edge of the World” (Music Video) – Natasha Newman-Thomas

Deborah L. Scott – 2023 Career Achievement Award Recipient

Deborah L. Scott is an Academy Award* winning costume designer and set designer whose artistic excellence has shaped the film industry for over thirty years. Scott’s impeccable talent and intuitive eye for design has garnered over fifty credits on films including Back to the Future, Minority Report, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Transformers, The Amazing Spiderman 2, Avatar, and Titanic – with the latter earning her an Academy Award® for Best Costume Design and a BAFTA Award nomination. A true fashion arbiter widely known for the richness and detail of her research, Scott has fluently moved throughout history designing costume pieces from the early 1900s to the modern era. Her latest work is featured in James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water released in theaters December 2022.



Rachael M. Stanley – 2022 Distinguished Service Award Recipient

Rachael M. Stanley is an Emmy-nominated costume designer with over 25 years of experience and credits including five seasons of “Sisters”, “Ally McBeal” and 4 seasons of “Sabrina The Teenage Witch”. She has served as a member of the Executive Peer Group for Costumes Designers and Supervisors with the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. After years in the field, she joined the staff of her union, the Costume Designers Guild, Local 892, where she led the union as the Executive Director until her recent retirement in 2023.