The Costume Designers Guild announced today the official nominees list and honorees for the 25th CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards). Academy Award® winner Deborah L. Scott will be honored with the Career Achievement Award and Emmy-nominated costume designer Rachael M. Stanley will be honored with the Distinguished Service Award at the 25th CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards). Winners in the eight categories will be announced live at the ceremony on Monday, February 27th.
Celebrating excellence in film, television, and short form costume design, the annual awards ceremony is run by the Costume Designers Guild and will take place live on Monday, February 27th at The Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the CDGA and will highlight the history of costuming throughout the decades while celebrating the creative designers and visionaries behind the seam.
This year’s ceremony is sponsored by Westfield Century City and produced by NVE Experience Agency. Additional details regarding the 25th CDGA host, presenters, sponsors and additional honorees will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information on the awards show, please visit the CDGA on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
“On behalf of the Costume Designers Guild, I’m honored to congratulate our CDGA nominees. This year is particularly exciting as it’s the 25th anniversary of our awards gala. We look forward to celebrating the extraordinary work of our nominees with all of our talented costume designers on February 27th,” said Terry Gordon, President of the Costume Designers Guild, IATSE Local 892.
The Career Achievement Award recognizes leaders who have made a lasting impact on Costume Design. Past recipients include designers Sharen Davis, Ruth E. Carter, Michael Kaplan, Joanna Johnston, Jeffrey Kurland, Ellen Mirojnick, Julie Weiss, Eduardo Castro, Judianna Makovsky, Colleen Atwood, Sandy Powell, Ann Roth, and more.
The Distinguished Service Award honors individuals whose specialties and talents contribute to the craft and art of Costume Design. Past recipients include Mary Ellen Fields, Betty Pecha Madden, Maggie Schpak, Sharon Day, Lois DeArmond, Edwina Pellikka, and Mary Rose.
Below is the full list of nominations for the 25th CDGA:
25th CDGA NOMINEES:
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film
Avatar: The Way of Water – Deborah L. Scott
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth E. Carter
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Shirley Kurata
Hocus Pocus 2 – Salvador Perez
Thor: Love and Thunder – Mayes C. Rubeo
Excellence in Contemporary Film
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Jenny Eagan
Nope – Alex Bovaird
Tár – Bina Daigeler
Top Gun: Maverick – Marlene Stewart
Women Talking – Quita Alfred
Excellence in Period Film
Babylon – Mary Zophres
Don’t Worry Darling – Arianne Phillips
Elvis – Catherine Martin
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan
The Woman King – Gersha Phillips
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television
House of the Dragon: The Heirs of the Dragon – Jany Temime
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: A Shadow of the Past – Kate Hawley
Westworld: Generation Loss – Debra Beebe
What We Do in the Shadows: The Wedding – Laura Montgomery
The Witcher: Blood Origin: Of Mages, Malice, and Monstrous Mayhem – Lucinda Wright
Excellence in Contemporary Television
Emily in Paris: What’s it All About… – Marylin Fitoussi
Euphoria: Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door – Heidi Bivens
Hacks: The Captain’s Wife – Kathleen Felix-Hager
Wednesday: Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe – Colleen Atwood & Mark Sutherland
The White Lotus: In the Sandbox – Alex Bovaird
Excellence in Period Television
Bridgerton: The Choice – Sophie Canale
The Crown: Ipatiev House – Amy Roberts
The Gilded Age: Let the Tournament Begin – Kasia Walicka-Maimone
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest – Donna Zakowska
Pam & Tommy: I Love You, Tommy – Kameron Lennox
Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration – Marina Toybina
Dancing with the Stars: Halloween Night – Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: Girl Run That Sh*t Back – Carrie Cramer & Jason Rembert
RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race: RuPaul-A-Palooza! – Tony Iniguez
Saturday Night Live: Miles Teller/Kendrick Lamar – Tom Broecker, Ashley Dudek & Cristina Natividad
Excellence in Short Form Design
Disney+ Has All the GOATs (Commercial) – Melissa DesRosiers
McDonald’s: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Commercial) – Sarah Kinsumba
Nike: Father Time (Commercial) – Shawna Trpcic (For Jason Momoa)
Not Today Flu feat. Jason Alexander (Commercial) – Dawn Ritz
Yeah Yeah Yeahs: “Spitting Off the Edge of the World” (Music Video) – Natasha Newman-Thomas
Deborah L. Scott – 2023 Career Achievement Award Recipient
Deborah L. Scott is an Academy Award* winning costume designer and set designer whose artistic excellence has shaped the film industry for over thirty years. Scott’s impeccable talent and intuitive eye for design has garnered over fifty credits on films including Back to the Future, Minority Report, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Transformers, The Amazing Spiderman 2, Avatar, and Titanic – with the latter earning her an Academy Award® for Best Costume Design and a BAFTA Award nomination. A true fashion arbiter widely known for the richness and detail of her research, Scott has fluently moved throughout history designing costume pieces from the early 1900s to the modern era. Her latest work is featured in James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water released in theaters December 2022.
Rachael M. Stanley – 2022 Distinguished Service Award Recipient
Rachael M. Stanley is an Emmy-nominated costume designer with over 25 years of experience and credits including five seasons of “Sisters”, “Ally McBeal” and 4 seasons of “Sabrina The Teenage Witch”. She has served as a member of the Executive Peer Group for Costumes Designers and Supervisors with the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. After years in the field, she joined the staff of her union, the Costume Designers Guild, Local 892, where she led the union as the Executive Director until her recent retirement in 2023.