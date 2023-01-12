Download: Producers Guild Announces Nominees
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- The Whale
Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Minions: The Rise of Gru
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- Ozark
- Severance
- The White Lotus
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television
- DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- The Dropout
- Inventing Anna
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Pam & Tommy
Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
- Fire Island
- Hocus Pocus 2
- Pinocchio
- Prey
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
- 30 for 30
- 60 Minutes
- George Carlin’s American Dream
- Lucy and Desi
- Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- Saturday Night Live
Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
- The Amazing Race
- Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
- Top Chef
- The Voice