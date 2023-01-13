Now that we’ve seen the winners of the Golden Globes, we might have a frontrunner situation in two of the supporting acting categories. That is unless Michelle Williams decides to be placed in the Supporting Actress category, as some might suggest. It’s unclear whether that would help her chances as a nominee now without that SAG nomination. The SAG nominating committee is always a randomly chosen group, and one never knows what their particular tastes are, what films they will respond to. They seemed to like The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything, Everywhere All at Once.

The entire membership selects the SAG ensemble ballot, roughly 100K voters. Theoretically, the vote could be split, allowing a third film to win. I think some vote splitting went on in 2019 between The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which allowed Parasite to rise. But it’s not clear whether that happens this year, or if one will run away with it (or not).

It does seem that the online chatter is in favor of Everything, Everywhere All at Once, at least on Film Twitter. But we don’t yet know how the big guilds will vote. We can look at the past but that’s all we can do.

Best Picture

The Globes winners matching with Best Picture is hit and miss. The Fabelmans, however, also has the Toronto Audience Award, which puts it in frontrunner status, even if Spielberg missed on the BAFTA long list. It feels to me like there are four potential winners for Best Picture:

The Fablemans — the Globes winner for Best Drama and Director/TIFF audience award

Everything Everywhere — inventive, strong box office, and inclusive.

The Banshees of Inisherin — the Globes winner for Best Comedy.

Top Gun: Maverick — for many, the movie of the year.

Because these are going to be the strongest films heading into the Oscars (most likely), they’ll probably going to split up the awards. Right now, we see it like this:

Original Screenplay: Banshees

Director: Spielberg

Adapted Screenplay: ?

Actress/Supporting Actor: EEAAO

Whatever takes that Adapted Screenplay win has a shot at Best Picture and the only one of those four competing in that category is Top Gun: Maverick. Women Talking was once seen as the frontrunner to win that. It still might be true even if it isn’t showing up as strongly as Top Gun. Who knows.

Best Actor

Although no one wants to talk about the Oscars, vis a vis the death of Lisa Marie Presley, I’m not sure anyone but Austin Butler can win. He gives a strong performance as Elvis but the sentiment/emotional factor will drive that win and possibly other wins for the film. Everyone on Twitter is waiting for someone to write about this so they can condemn them as terrible people, but I am not sure how we can avoid talking about it. Best Actor was down to three options: Brendan Fraser in The Whale (which just earned a Producers Guild nomination), Austin Butler in Elvis (Golden Globes), and Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin. It’s incredibly competitive, but at this point, you have to figure out that Butler has it.

Best Actress

This race remains incredibly competitive. Michelle Yeoh was at the Golden Globes, whereas Cate Blanchett was not. Yeoh’s speech, however, was not quite what you want to see with a win like that. Ke Huy Quan’s win was exactly why people watch award shows. They watch them to feel good, to feel happy about someone winning. If the speech isn’t as moving, it can sometimes shift the win in a different direction. People just do the best they can when they get to the mic. It’s their moment. They can say what they want, but in general, we like to see people who are thrilled to win. If that emotion isn’t conveyed it can sometimes leave room for another person to win it.

Because voters like to split the vote with the major categories, it’s doubtful Everything Everywhere can win Best Actress, Supporting Actor, AND Best Picture and Director. Those kinds of sweeps don’t happen anymore. More likely, the two actors would win, and another film would win Best Picture. Or it would win Best Picture and Blanchett wins Best Actress. Either way, Quan has the win.

At this point, we have to wait to see who wins the SAG, and that should tell us where the Oscar will go.

That brings us to the Critics Choice, which will be held this Sunday. We will be posting our predictions tomorrow. But it does seem like, considering the high number of Film Twitter people in the group, Everything Everywhere All At Once can’t lose.

But for now, here are this week’s predictions:

Best Picture

The Fabelmans

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Banshees of Inisherin

Top Gun: Maverick

Elvis

TÁR

All Quiet the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Women Talking

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Next tier:

Glass Onion

The Whale

The Woman King

RRR

She Said

Till

Babylon

Best Director:

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

The Daniels, Everything Everywhere

Todd Field, TÁR

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front

Alt: Joseph Kozinski, Top Gun Maverick; Jim Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water; Sarah Polley, Women Talking; Rian Johnson, Glass Onion; Damien Chazelle, Babylon; Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King; S.S. Rajamouli, RRR

Best Actor:

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Bill Nighy, Living

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

Alt: Will Smith, Emancipation; Diego Calva, Babylon; Adam Driver, White Noise

Best Actress:

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Alt: Viola Davis, The Woman King; Margot Robbie, Babylon

Supporting Actress:

Angela Bassett, Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere

Hong Chau, The Whale

Janelle Monae, Glass Onion

Alt. Jamie Lee Curtis, EEAAO

Supporting Actor:

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Alt: Val Kilmer, Top Gun Maverick; Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans; Micheal Ward, Empire of Light; Anthony Hopkins, Armageddon Time

Original Screenplay:

The Banshees of Inisherin

TÁR

The Fabelmans

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Elvis

Alt: Aftersun; Armageddon Time

Adapted Screenplay:

Top Gun: Maverick

All Quiet on the Western Front

Women Talking

She Said

The Whale

Editing:

Top Gun: Maverick

All Quiet on the Western Front

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Cinematography:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Top Gun: Maverick

Avatar: The Way of Water

Empire of Light

The Banshees of Inisherin

Sound:

Top Gun: Maverick

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Production Design:

Avatar: The Way of Water

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Babylon

Pinocchio

Alt: Bardo, The Fabelmans

Costume Design:

Elvis

Babylon

Wakanda Forever

The Woman King

The Fabelmans

International Feature:

Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, Argentina, 1985

South Korea, Decision to Leave

Belgium, Close

Mexico, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Makeup and Hairstyling:

Elvis

The Whale

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Original Score:

Women Talking

Babylon

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Fabelmans

The Banshees of Inisherin

Visual Effects:

Avatar: The Way of Water

Top Gun: Maverick

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Song

Top Gun

RRR

Wakanda Forever

GDT’s Pinoccio

Till

Animated Feature

GDT’s Pinocchio

Marcell the Shell with Shoes On

Turning Red

Puss in Boots

Wendell and Wild

Doc Feature

All the Beauty and Bloodshed

Descendent

Fire of Love

All that Breathes

Navalny