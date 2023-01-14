Download: 2023 Critics Choice Predictions
Tomorrow night the Critics Choice will ring in. They will be aired live on the CW at 7pm Pacific Time. They will be hosted by Chelsea Handler. Here are their presenters:
Michelle Pfeiffer will take the stage to honor Jeff Bridges with the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Kate Hudson will present the SeeHer Award to Janelle Monáe. Additional presenters include Benjamin Bratt, Quinta Brunson, Cedric the Entertainer, Misha Collins, Claire Danes, Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Eve Hewson, Jude Hill, Tyler Hoechlin, Sharon Horgan, Sarah Hyland, Troy Kotsur, Diego Luna, Natasha Lyonne, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Aubrey Plaza, Jean Smart, Anya Taylor-Joy, Miles Teller, Elizabeth Tulloch, Kerry Washington, Jeremy Allen White, and more.
They don’t often match up with the Oscars of late, but there’s always a chance. The last time was 2017 with The Shape of Water. Here are our predictions. What are you predicting?
Best Picture
Everything, Everywhere All at Once — Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores
The Banshees of Inisherin — Ryan Adams
Top Gun: Maverick — Sasha Stone
Best Director
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans — Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Todd Field, TAR — Adams
Best Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis — Stone, Moye, Adams
Colin Farrell, Banshees — Johnson
Brendan Fraser, The Whale — Flores
Best Actress
Michelle Yeoh, EEAAO — Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Cate Blanchett, TAR — Adams
Supporting Actor
Ke Huy Quan, EEAAO – Stone, Adams, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Stone, Adams, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin – Stone, Adams, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Adapted Screenplay
Women Talking — Stone, Adams, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Best Ensemble
EEAAO – Moye, Johnson, Flores
The Banshees of Inisherin — Adams, Stone