Tomorrow night the Critics Choice will ring in. They will be aired live on the CW at 7pm Pacific Time. They will be hosted by Chelsea Handler. Here are their presenters:

Michelle Pfeiffer will take the stage to honor Jeff Bridges with the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Kate Hudson will present the SeeHer Award to Janelle Monáe. Additional presenters include Benjamin Bratt, Quinta Brunson, Cedric the Entertainer, Misha Collins, Claire Danes, Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Eve Hewson, Jude Hill, Tyler Hoechlin, Sharon Horgan, Sarah Hyland, Troy Kotsur, Diego Luna, Natasha Lyonne, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Aubrey Plaza, Jean Smart, Anya Taylor-Joy, Miles Teller, Elizabeth Tulloch, Kerry Washington, Jeremy Allen White, and more.

They don’t often match up with the Oscars of late, but there’s always a chance. The last time was 2017 with The Shape of Water. Here are our predictions. What are you predicting?

Best Picture

Everything, Everywhere All at Once — Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores

The Banshees of Inisherin — Ryan Adams

Top Gun: Maverick — Sasha Stone

Best Director

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans — Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Todd Field, TAR — Adams

Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis — Stone, Moye, Adams

Colin Farrell, Banshees — Johnson

Brendan Fraser, The Whale — Flores

Best Actress

Michelle Yeoh, EEAAO — Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Cate Blanchett, TAR — Adams

Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan, EEAAO – Stone, Adams, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Stone, Adams, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin – Stone, Adams, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Adapted Screenplay

Women Talking — Stone, Adams, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Best Ensemble

EEAAO – Moye, Johnson, Flores

The Banshees of Inisherin — Adams, Stone