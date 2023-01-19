I have never had the pleasure (or horror?) of living in New York City, but I’ve always gotten the impression that everyone is always on top of everyone. Everyone can hear everybody’s everything. In Mike Donahue’s hilarious and heartwarming short film, Troy, one young couple hears…a little too much of their neighbor’s exploits. What they don’t expect, however, is to get obsessed with his personal well-being.

Thea and Charlie (Adina Verson and Michael Braun) have gotten used to their neighbor’s loud, raucous, continuous sex. The walls are so thin that nothing could be left to the imagination even the couple tried to simply ignore it. Thea and Charlie have never met Troy, and, for a while, he remains a muscled, masculine mystery. When they hear Troy and his boyfriend break up over Troy’s activities (“It’s erotic massage!” he shouts in his defense), the neighbors become increasingly concerned with his mental health. He listens to sad music and his habits seem to change.

As the COVID-19 pandemic raged through New York City in early 2020, we became used to the distances that we imposed on ourselves. We took comfort in the barriers between us and strangers, but Donahue’s film aches with gentle humanity. When do we know when it’s acceptable to ask if someone is okay? If you were fighting a bout of depression or going through a hard time, wouldn’t you want to know that someone–anyone–might want to help as much as they want to spy? Donahue’s film is playful but it never makes Troy’s plight the punching bag. He hardly says a direct word to anyone, but the director takes his feelings seriously.

In a place where closeness is almost listed on the lease, we need to show more kindness. Troy is a hilarious example of how we shouldn’t be afraid to reach out.

Troy plays in Sundance’s Short Film Program 2 in-person beginning on January 20. The film will be made available on the digital platform on January 24.