The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) today announced the recipients of the 74th Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards. The ceremony will take place in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) as part of their media and technology convention in Las Vegas on Sunday April 16, 2023.

“The Technology & Engineering Emmy Award was the first Emmy Award issued in 1949 and it laid the groundwork for all the other Emmys to come,” said Adam Sharp, CEO & President, NATAS. “We are extremely happy about honoring these prestigious individuals and companies, again in partnership with NAB, where the intersection of innovation, technology and excitement in the future of television can be found.”

“This latest class of technology Emmy(r) Award honorees are in keeping with the tradition, innovation and impact that these innovations have had over the last 74 years,” said .Joe Inzerillo, Co-Chair, NATAS Technology Achievement Committee.

“The categories and companies receiving awards this year showcase the ongoing technological advancements in television” said Dina Weisberger, Co-Chair, NATAS Technology Achievement Committee.

The Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards are awarded to a living individual, a company, or a scientific or technical organization for developments and/or standardization involved in engineering technologies that either represent so extensive an improvement on existing methods or are so innovative in nature that they materially have affected television.

A Committee of highly qualified engineers working in television considers technical developments in the industry and determines which, if any, merit an award.

The individuals and companies that will be honored at the event follow.

2022 Technology & Engineering

Emmy Award Honorees

Invention and Development of the Pinned Photodiode Now Used in Most Image Sensors Winners: Nobukazu Teranishi and NEC



Extraction of Granular Census Level Behavioral Data using ACR Winners: Cognitive Networks, Enswers, Turner Media lab



AI-ML curation of Sports Highlights Winners: WSC, IBM, Comcast, and Google



Digital Cinema Camera Mounted Video Extender for Live Audiences Winners: MultiDyne and ARRI



Pioneering Development and Deployment of Virtualized Cable Modem Winners: Harmonic, Comcast, and Intel



TV Pioneer Hall of Fame Llewelyn Birchall Atkinson, Jean Lazare Weiller, Thomas Alva Edison, Jan Szczepanik, Constantin Dmitrievich Perskyi



About NAB

NAB Show being held April 15-19, 2023, in Las Vegas, is the premier event for content professionals in the media, entertainment and technology ecosystem. It’s the ultimate marketplace for those seeking to create superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com.

About The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is a non-profit service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational, and technical achievements within the television industry. It recognizes excellence in television with the coveted Emmy® Awards for News & Documentary, Sports, Daytime entertainment, and Daytime Creative Arts & entertainment programming, as well as achievements in television Technology & Engineering.

NATAS membership consists of nearly 18,000 broadcast and media professionals represented in 19 regional chapters across the country. Beyond awards, NATAS has extensive educational programs including regional student television and the National Student Production Awards for outstanding journalistic work by high school students, as well as scholarships, publications, and major activities for both industry professionals and the viewing public.

For more information go to www.theemmys.tv