The Beaufort Film Society recently announced the Official Selections for the 2023 Beaufort International Film Festival (BIFF), which takes place Feb. 21-26, 2023 in Beaufort, S.C. Judges selected more than 50 entries from filmmakers represented from all over the world, as well as films that span subject matter and genres, including everything from comedies to documentaries.

“We’re looking forward to showcasing this year’s incredibly diverse group of films at BIFF,” said Ron Tucker, president of the Beaufort Film Society, which produces the festival. “The talented individuals behind all these films demonstrate the bright future that lies ahead for our industry. We are honored to have that talent on display in Beaufort.”

In addition to the below-displayed lineup, several tributes will take place during the festival.

The Beaufort Film Society will present the Pat Conroy Lifetime Achievement Award to both John Bailey, former President of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences (AMPAS), and his wife Carol Littleton, past member of the AMPAS Board of Governors. They will be the first-ever co-honorees of the award.

Cinematographer John Bailey has a vast body of work that includes films such as The Big Chill, American Gigolo, As Good As It Gets, Silverado, The Accidental Tourist, Country Strong, In The Line of Fire and Groundhog Day. He has served on the Board of Governors of the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) and on the Library of Congress’s National Film Preservation Board. He was previously honored with a special artistic achievement award from the Cannes Film Festival in 1985 for the Japanese film Mishima, the Lifetime Achievement Award by the ASC in 2016, and was made an Officier des Ordre des Arts et Lettres by the French government at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. In 2019, he received both the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Gianni di Venanzo Festival in Teramo, Italy and the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Camerimage International Film Festival in Torun, Poland.

Carol Littleton is an Oscar-nominated editor with a similarly impressive resume of 38 films, including The Big Chill, E.T., Silverado, Beloved, Grand Canyon, Benny & Joon, Body Heat, Wyatt Earp, The Accidental Tourist and The Manchurian Candidate. Carol won an Emmy for Tuesdays with Morrie and she received a Career Achievement Award in 2016 from American Cinema Editors (ACE). Her Oscar nomination was for E.T. Extra Terrestrial. Carol served as an Academy Governor of the Film Editors branch for 12 years and is currently on its executive committee.

The Santini Patriot Spirit Award will be given for only the fourth time in the festival’s history. The recipient of this year’s Santini Award will be military veteran and writer/producer/director David Kniess, for his powerful documentary The Gift. The Gift tells the powerful story of Corporal Jason Dunham who posthumously was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions during the Iraq War. The Santini Award is given to a filmmaker whose work portraying American active duty military, veterans, or their families in a feature film, documentary, or short reflects the highest standards of service and sacrifice for the good of others. The award is named after Marine Corps Colonel Donald “The Great Santini” Conroy, father of Academy Award® nominated screenwriter and best-selling author Pat Conroy.

The recipient of the Behind the Scenes award will be Dan Rogers, who is the Senior Project Manager with the South Carolina Film Commission. His dad was in the Air Force and he lived in seven different states, one unincorporated U.S. territory, and two countries before he turned 12. His family ended up in South Carolina when his father was named Base Commander at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter. Dan attended the University of South Carolina and obtained a degree in Media Arts with a concentration in film. He parlayed an internship with the Film Commission into a full-time job in 1988 and has been there ever since, helping to recruit more than 175 projects, including The Prince of Tides, The Abyss, The Patriot, Dear John, Forrest Gump, The Notebook, the TV series Army Wives and Outer Banks.

Here is your full lineup for the 17th Annual Beaufort International Film Festival:

FEATURE FILMS

Bobcat Moretti

Directed by Rob Margolies, West Hollywood, CA

Directed by Katharina Woll, Berlin, Germany

Directed by David Liban, Centennial, CO

Directed by Andrew McGinn, Michael Peterson, Robert Grabow

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

Mississippi Messiah

Directed by Clay Haskell, Dylan Nelson, Colorado Springs, CO

Directed by Hazel Gurland-Pooler

Directed by Hazel Gurland-Pooler Fred Chappell: I Am One of You Forever

Directed by Michael Frierson

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

Bendix: Site Unseen

Directed by Anthony Scalia, Loki, NJ

Directed by Gerret Warner, Wilson, NC

Directed by Emily Harrold, New York, NY

Directed by Samul Pastor, Alicante, Spain

Directed by Daniel Stanislawski, Wroclaw, Poland

Directed by Frederick Marx

Directed by Richard Steinberger, Beaufort, SC

ANIMATION

Ed’s Last Will

Directed by Lisa Wen Dou, John Xiaoliang, Beijing China

Directed by Zin Yan, Sarasota FL

Directed by Vale Stanley, Jo Knorpp, Winston-Salem, NC

Directed by Madison Crisp, Abby Davenport, Fern Singleton, Vic Sosa, Winston-Salem, NC

STUDENT FILMS

An Ideal of Liberty

Directed by Noel Paganotti, Salt Lake City, UT (University of Utah)

Directed by Guillermo Casarin, Burbank, CA (University of Southern California)

Directed by Starsi Howell, West Hollywood, CA (Chapman University)

Directed by Eli Canter, Brookline, MA (Boston University)

Directed by Larissa Salazar, Orange, CA (Chapman University)

Directed by Elly Sitong Shou, Beijing, China (Beijing Normal University-Hong Kong Baptist University)

Directed by Clarke Phillips, Winston-Salem, NC (University of North Carolina, School of the Arts)

Directed by Kyle Farmer, Placentia, CA (Chapman University)

Directed by Gabe Braden, Orange, CA (Chapman University)

Directed by Robin Wang, Los Angeles, CA (University of Southern California)

SHORT FILMS

A Best Man

Directed by Dylan Tuccillo, New York, NY

Directed by Michael Goldburg, West New York, NJ

Directed by Jaye Pniewski, Woodstock, GA

Directed by Preston Peterson, Jason Boesch, Colorado Springs, CO

Directed by Anthony Robert Grasso, Nutley, NJ

Directed by Deborah LaVine, Santa Barbara, CA

Directed by Damon Maulucci, Sarasota, FL

Directed by Sam Milman, Peter Vass, Pasadena, CA

Directed by Abigail Breslin, North Hollywood, CA

Directed Anders Walter, Charlottenlund, Denmark

Directed by Jim Morrison, Long Island, NY

Directed by Pat Battistini, Santa Clarita, CA

Directed by Ali Sohail Jaura, Karachi, Pakistan

Directed by Bob Celli, New York, NY

Directed by Robert Postrozny, Los Angeles, CA

Directed by Melissa Skirboll, Long Island, NY

Directed by Brian Russel, Fairfield, CT

Directed by Tony Glynn, Forest Hills, NY

Directed by Chris Sexton Fletcher, Bradenton, FL

Directed by Scott Morris, Hamilton, Ontario Canada

Directed by Tom Balsamides, Montvale, NJ

Directed by Amanda Renee Knox, Los Angeles, CA

Directed by Jordan Ancel, Rehoboth, MA

Directed by Lukas Hassel, New York, NY

Directed by Maurice Simmons,

Directed by Brian Glasford, Murfreesboro, TN

Directed by Honora Talbott, Los Angeles, CA

Directed by Caitlin Scherer, Maplewood, NJ

Directed by Lee Chambers, Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada

SCREENPLAYS

Cat Island

Written by Millie West, Columbia, SC

Written by Michael Andrew Blomquist, Toluca Lake, CA

Written by Javier Badillo, Nat Marshik, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Written by Jaret Egol, Winter Park, FL

Written by Chris King, Roseville, CA

BEST ACTOR NOMINATIONS

Mike Baez, Hitbaby (Short Film)

Rob Grabow, The Year of the Dog (Feature)

Timothy McCracken, Publish or Perish (Feature)

Josh Mikel, Florida Moves (Short Film)

Tim Realbuto, Bobcat Moretti (Feature)

BEST ACTRESS NOMINATIONS

Barbara Bain, Dancing With Shadows (Short Film)

Jeanine Bartel, Overdue (Short Film)

Anne Ratte-Polle, Everybody Wants to be Loved (Feature)

Vivica A. Fox, Bobcat Moretti (Feature)

Karen Pittman, Toy Phone (Student Film)

BEST DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS

Abigail Breslin, Hitbaby (Short Film)

Hazel Gurland-Pooler, Storming Caesar’s Palace (Documentary Feature)

David Liban, Publish or Perish (Feature)

Rob Margolies, Bobcat Moretti (Feature)

Katherine Woll, Everybody Wants To Be Loved (Feature)

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST NOMINATIONS

Captive (Short Film)

Crumb Cake (Short Film)

Ghosted (Short Film)

Ms. Rossi 2: Ms. Rossi Takes the Cake (Short Film)

Wicked Image (Short Film)

BEST MUSICAL SCORE

Chris Gabriel, Ghosted (Short Film)

Wendell Hanes, Storming Caesar’s Palace (Documentary Feature)

Spencer Hauck, The Tale of Captain Fortyhands (Student Film)

Chris Kalafus, Past Prologue (Short Film)

Ilan Rubin, Bobcat Moretti (Feature)

BEST COMEDY NOMINATION

Aaron with Two A’s (Short Film)

A Best Man (Short Film)

Double Take (Student Film)

Ghosted (Short Film)

Hitbaby (Short Film)

Kyle Vs. Karen (Short Film)

Ms. Rossi 2: Ms. Rossi Takes The Cake (Short Film)

Naptime ( Short Film)

Points (Short Film)

Publish or Perish (Feature)

Sharps (Short Film)

Wei-Lai (Student Film)

Wheel (Short Film)

Wicked Image (Short Film)

Wicked Plans (Short Film)