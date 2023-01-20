Tuesday morning Oscar nominations drop. They’ll be available everywhere, via livestream. We’ll make sure to post that streaming link early in the AM. I haven’t finished watching all of the shorts. I’ve almost made it through the animated category, well enough to spitball five of the best. Oscar predictions are often made or broken with the shorts. The better you do on those, the higher your score overall.

People who do well with Oscar predictions in unpredictable years like this one tend to be people whose personal taste aligns with the Academy’s. In that case, you’re likely to do very well. The trick is figuring out which films hit and didn’t. We have no idea, for instance, whether Babylon is going to land. Does Black Panther: Wakanda Forever make it in? Just how much will they love Top Gun: Maverick — enough for Director and Screenplay, maybe Best Actor? Or not at all and just barely Best Picture?

Conversely, if you don’t like a movie and you don’t predict it, that can sometimes hurt your chances, obviously. I am particularly undone if I have a blind spot to a film that others seem to like much more than I do. Such is the case with Triangle of Sadness, which many pundits have throughout their predictions, for Best Picture and even Best Director. That one is hard for me to wrap my mind around, so the only reason I’d be predicting it is because I was copying them.

Figuring out what films are going to be on voters’ minds and why is usually how to be a good Oscar predictor. Sometimes this intel can be gathered by talking to voters. We can use stats, which are sometimes reliable. But they can be deceptive, too, like the recent 14 BAFTA nomination haul for All Quiet on the Western Front. Had the BAFTA noms come out before the Oscar ballot deadline, there is no question it would dominate. Consensus builds the more people put their support behind certain films. But it has to start with a big nomination score like that. We don’t know if Oscar voters will independently single out the film.

There is likely to be a lot of anger when the nominations come down, I figure, particularly where women are concerned. The thing about that, though, if there isn’t a strong consensus around one nominee it’s hard to push them into the race. For all of those trying to push for Sarah Polley, there is an equal number pushing for Charlotte Wells and Gina Prince-Bythewood. That, of course, just means they split up their own voting block. I do not know whether that will be the case this year (no one does), but just putting it out there.

Erik Anderson has posted his final Oscar predictions one by one, category by category, with the latest being Best Director. I imagine Best Picture is coming soon. Scott Feinberg’s are here. Clayton Davis’ are here.

And, of course, you know that Gold Derby‘s predictions are all up on their site.

When it comes to years with 10 nominees for Best Picture (as opposed to five, or the variable number between five and 10), we know we aren’t going to be in a situation where there might be eight or nine. We know they have to put 10 in there, so in a sense that makes it easier. We just don’t know which of the films on the cusp will get in. I have found that they tend to be pushed in with three factors: 1) they are tied to an acting performance (The Blind Side, Philomena), 2) they are critically acclaimed and pushed by critics (Drive My Car), and 3) they are there because it took a village to get them there (Selma).

All three of these types of stragglers usually don’t come in the race with a lot of nominations. Usually you can tell how popular a movie is if it hits many different categories. If it only lands in Best Picture and Acting, obviously it was mostly favored by actors. They have a big enough branch in the Academy to drive a movie toward a Best Pic nomination.

In the case of Drive My Car, there had to be some support from directors and writers to get that movie in the Best Picture race. The ones with multiple nominations across the board, it should go without saying, are in the race because most of the membership put them there.

2019 was last year where Best Picture contenders were strong up and down ballot. After that, after COVID and the “Great Awokening,” Best Picture contenders got much smaller and there wasn’t as much down ballot action. This year, though, it feels like things are almost back to 2019 levels. We might have several Best Picture contenders with lots of nominations. Depending on how All Quiet lands with the Academy, we could be looking at some films with 10+ nods each.

I think it’s likely The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once will lead with multiple nominations across all categories.

With that said, let’s get to it.

Best Picture

Safe:

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Top Gun: Maverick

Avatar: The Way of Water

TÁR

Elvis

All Quiet on the Western Front

Risky bets:

Women Talking (rallying cry from Frances McDormand)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Angela Bassett as frontrunner)

The films on the bubble for me include:

The Whale, RRR, Babylon

Best Director:

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

The Daniels, Everything Everywhere

Todd Field, TÁR

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front

Alt: Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun Maverick; Jim Cameron, Avatar

Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Bill Nighy, Living

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

Alt: Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana De Armas, Blonde

Alt: Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere

Hong Chau, The Whale

Jamie Lee Curtis, EEAAO

Alt: Janelle Monae, Glass Onion; Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Alt: Val Kilmer, Top Gun Maverick; Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans; Micheal Ward, Empire of Light; Anthony Hopkins, Armageddon Time

Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

TÁR

The Fabelmans

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Triangle of Sadness

Alt: Aftersun; Elvis

Adapted Screenplay

Women Talking

Top Gun: Maverick

All Quiet on the Western Front

Living

The Whale

Alt: She Said

Editing

Top Gun: Maverick

All Quiet on the Western Front

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Cinematography

Top Gun: Maverick

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Empire of Light

Elvis

Sound

Top Gun: Maverick

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Batman

Production Design

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Babylon

The Fabelmans

Costume Design

Elvis

Babylon

Wakanda Forever

The Woman King

Everything Everywhere All At Once

International Feature

Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, Argentina, 1985

South Korea, Decision to Leave

Belgium, Close

Mexico, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Makeup and Hairstyling

Elvis

The Whale

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Original Score

Women Talking

Babylon

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Fabelmans

The Banshees of Inisherin

Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water

Top Gun: Maverick

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Song

Top Gun: Maverick

RRR

Wakanda Forever

GDT’s Pinoccio

Till

Animated Feature

GDT’s Pinocchio

Marcell the Shell with Shoes On

Turning Red

Puss in Boots

Wendell and Wild

Doc Feature

All the Beauty and Bloodshed

Descendent

Fire of Love

All That Breathes

Navalny

Animated Short

The Boy, the Mole, The Fox and the Horse

An Ostrich Told Me

New Moon

Save Ralph

My Year of Dicks

Live Action Short (TBA)

Doc Short (TBA)

Charts (courtesy of Marshall Flores)