ATLANTA, Ga. — Jan. 23, 2023 — The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) proudly announces award-winning actor and producer Sarah Michelle Gellar will be the recipient of the Icon Award at the 2023 SCAD TVfest. The festival will also screen an episode of the new Paramount+ series Wolf Pack premiering Thursday, Jan. 26th, which Gellar stars in and executive produces. Now in its eleventh year, the university’s annual event celebrating television’s top talent on camera and behind the scenes will return in-person to Atlanta Feb. 9–11, 2023.

“Sarah Michelle Gellar is a trailblazer in the field of television. An actor who speaks to many generations, she epitomizes what it means to be a television icon,” said Christina Routhier, executive director of SCAD TVfest. “At SCAD TVfest, we work to feature amazing women in the industry throughout all of our programming. We are so excited to welcome Sarah to receive the Icon Award as we return to an in-person festival in Atlanta this year.”

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature, driving it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills. Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted 16 years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them — the bite and blood of a werewolf. Additional cast members are expected to join Gellar for a panel discussion after the screening.

Gellar is a producer and a Golden Globe-nominated and Emmy Award-winning actor. Beginning her career as a child actor, Gellar has remained a leader on television, theater, and the big screen. Her list of credits, which include Buffy the Vampire Slayer, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Cruel Intentions, Do Revenge, and the Scooby-Doo franchise, have helped her to build and maintain her status in the industry. Wolf Pack, which Gellar stars in and executive produces, was filmed in Atlanta and premieres Thursday, Jan. 26 on Paramount+.

The full TVfest lineup and honorees will be announced on Friday, Jan. 27. For more information, visit scadtvfest.com.

About SCAD TVfest

Celebrating its 11th anniversary in 2023, SCAD TVfest spotlights the best in design, creativity, and innovation in television and digital media. Viewers explore the best work and latest trends in broadcast, streaming, cable, web, social media, and advertising, and connect with the top industry insiders working on camera and behind the scenes.

The 2023 festival schedule includes gala premiere screenings, spotlights, panel discussions, Q&A events, and other original content. The full festival line-up will be announced on Friday, Jan. 27, with passes for sale at 10 a.m. ET that day. Individual tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Visit tvfest.com for a full event schedule and follow the festival on Facebook at facebook.com/SCADTVfest and on Instagram @scaddotedu. Connect with SCAD and TVfest by using the hashtag #SCADTVfest.

SCAD: The University for Creative Careers

SCAD is a private, nonprofit, accredited university, offering more than 100 graduate and

undergraduate degree programs across locations in Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia; Lacoste, France; and online via SCADnow.

SCAD enrolls more than 16,000 undergraduate and graduate students from more than 120 countries. The future-minded SCAD curriculum engages professional-level technology and myriad advanced learning resources, affording students opportunities for internships, professional certifications, and real-world assignments with corporate partners through SCADpro, the university’s renowned research lab and prototype generator. SCAD is No. 1 in the U.S., according to Art & Object’s 2023 Best Art Schools ranking, with additional top rankings for degree programs in interior design, architecture, film, fashion, digital media, and more. Career success is woven into every fiber of the university, resulting in a superior alumni employment rate. For the past five years, 99% of SCAD graduates were employed, pursuing further education, or both within 10 months of graduation. SCAD provides students and alumni with ongoing career support through personal coaching, alumni programs, a professional presentation studio, and more.