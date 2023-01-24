Culver City, California, January 23, 2023 – The Berlin International Film Festival (“Berlinale”) today announced that Makoto Shinkai’s latest film, “Suzume,” will have its international premiere as part of the festival’s Competition section. Shinkai is scheduled to be in attendance at the festival along with actor Nanoka Hara and producer Genki Kawamura. Berlinale runs from February 16-26, 2023.



“Suzume” hits theaters this April on big screens globally and will be distributed by Crunchyroll, in partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment, Wild Bunch International and Eurozoom (excluding Asia). Last May during the Cannes Film Festival, Crunchyroll acquired the international distribution and marketing rights (excluding Asia) from TOHO for the film produced by CoMix Wave Films and STORY inc.



“At its core, ‘Suzume’ is based on the massive disaster that occurred in Japan twelve years ago,” said Shinkai. “I’m eager to see how this film translates to international audiences: what makes sense, what doesn’t, and what common ground we have across cultures. The film’s imminent international release will hopefully give me the answer to those questions. And, I cannot thank our team members enough for their unprecedented talent and perseverance throughout the film’s production. On behalf of the entire team, I would also like to give thanks to all the fans who have cheered us on, making ‘Suzume’ possible.”



“As someone who has never been outside my home country, it’s a dream-come-true to attend the Berlin International Film Festival with the ‘Suzume’ team,” said Hara. “Time and time again, I’ve been so happy to be a part of this film. I’m looking forward to seeing the international audiences’ reactions at the festival and hope the entire world falls in love with the movie!”



“Suzume” debuted in Japan on November 11 and has now surpassed 9.63 million admissions. “Suzume” has also earned 12.8 billion yen (approx. 99 million USD) in 10 weeks.



“Suzume” will be distributed in all major territories:

Award-winning creator, writer and director Makoto Shinkai has been a visionary in the animation space for decades, with the most recent films being “Your Name.” (2016) and “Weathering With You” (2019), both of which have catapulted him as leading animation auteur with international viewers. “Weathering With You” was selected as Japan’s entry for the best international feature film category of the 2020 Academy Awards and nominated in four categories in the 47th annual Annie Awards including best animated independent feature.



“Suzume” is the story about a young girl traveling through various ruins across Japan while closing doors causing disaster.