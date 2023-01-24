Check back throughout the day to find more reactions to this year’s Academy Awards nominations!

“I am overwhelmed and overjoyed with happiness! Every single person who worked on this film poured their heart and soul into it, and we are all so grateful to the Academy for recognizing so many from our EEAAO family. Playing Evelyn Wang has been one of the great privileges of my 40 year career. It is truly the role of a lifetime. Thank you to Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for seeing me and for this opportunity, I will forever cherish this moment.”



–Michelle Yeoh, Best Actress nominee for Everything Everywhere All At Once

“Wow…we are still processing this surreal list of nominations, but we keep thinking about the folks who have celebrated our film this past year and have shared how much it has meant to them. You got us here and we can feel you celebrating alongside us this morning. Thank you!

Also, being able to be a small part of Michelle’s legacy as she becomes the first Asian woman to be nominated for Best Actress, is an honor we will cherish all our days. Thank you to the Academy for this embarrassment of riches, thank you A24 for championing this movie from day one, and congrats to all our beautiful friends who got nominated this morning! We love you!”

–Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, and Jonathan Wang, producers or Best Picture nominee, Everything Everywhere All At Once

“This morning is a little extra special in the Bassett Vance household with news of my Oscar nomination. What has drawn me to each of the women I’ve portrayed throughout my career is their strength, compassion, resilience, and power. Wakanda Forever’s Queen Ramonda is a character that touched my spirit because she is a mother and a leader who must care for her grieving nation as much as she cares for her family in mourning. Ramonda is a love letter that reflects and acknowledges what we women do everyday. There was so much to unpack as an actress because it’s brilliant storytelling, alongside a wealth of talent in front of and behind the camera. I’m thankful to the Academy for including me amongst a wonderful group of actresses. Congratulations to my fellow Wakanda Forever nominees – Ryan Coogler, Ruth E. Carter, Camille Friend, Joel Harlow, Rihanna, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick. I look forward to March 12 as we cheer for and celebrate with one another.”

–Angela Bassett, Best Supporting Actress nominee for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“I cannot even begin to describe how incredible this feeling is to be recognized as an Oscar nominee! Never in my wildest dreams could I imagine this moment. It still doesn’t feel real! Thank you so much to The Academy for this wonderful honor and for believing in our little movie. The outpouring of love and the warm welcome back is something I will cherish forever. To my fellow nominees – I am floored by your work, and I feel very lucky to be standing alongside you today. To my EEAAO family, CONGRATULATIONS! I love you!!!”

–Ke Huy Quan, Best Supporting Actor nominee for Everything Everywhere All At Once

“Making The Fabelmans was a once-in-my-lifetime experience, and it wouldn’t have happened without the love, encouragement and support of my family of collaborators, as well as my real family, particularly my wife Kate and my sisters – Anne, Sue and Nancy. To be nominated by the Academy is always an incredible honor – but for this film even more so because of its deeply personal roots, and the only thing missing from my leaping heart is not being able to have my parents in the room for how much they’d be freaking out right now.”

–Steven Spielberg, Best Director nominee for The Fabelmans

“We as filmmakers focused on the joys, challenges and complexities of one family, and it’s so rewarding to be recognized not only by the Academy, but by those who have told us they see their own experiences reflected back in The Fabelmans. We became a family working on this story about family, and with one voice we want to say – on behalf of our entire cast and crew – how grateful we are for the recognition this morning.”

–A joint statement from Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Tony Kushner, producers of Best Picture nominee, The Fabelmans

“l am overjoyed by this morning’s news. Being a part of this film was an unforgettable experience, and I share this nomination with the creative and talented people alongside whom I worked on this project. And a big congrats to Brendan, my co-star and dear friend, as well as our amazing hair and makeup team on their nominations this morning. Thank you so much to the Academy for this recognition and a special thank you to Darren, A24, and the entire cast and crew of THE WHALE.”

–Hong Chau, Best Supporting Actress nominee for The Whale

“I’m not sure I can articulate how I feel. ‘Was it a vision or a waking dream?’ This is something I have wanted my whole life. Thank you to the Academy for recognizing me and the cast and crew members of The Banshees of Inisherin”

–Kerry Condon, Best Supporting Actress nominee for The Banshees of Inisherin

“It’s really nice to be recognized along with my Banshees team. Martin, I’m grateful to you for taking the chance on me. And Colin, I love you bro. Thank you to the Academy. This one’s for you, Brando.”

–Barry Keoghan, Best Supporting Actor nominee for The Banshees of Inisherin

“In truth, I am surprised, humbled and thankful to be deserving of such an honor. And Steven Spielberg….what can I say.”

–Judd Hirsch, Best Supporting Actor nominee for The Fabelmans

“This is truly a special moment for everyone involved in Aftersun. To be recognised by the Academy is such an insane honour and I’m so utterly grateful. I want to dedicate this nomination to my two friends Charlotte and Frankie who I love dearly! This is bananas, thank you!”

–Paul Mescal, Best Actor nominee for Aftersun

“Everyone associated with ‘Living’ is honoured by the Academy’s nomination and grateful for the spotlight it throws upon the film. We hope it will encourage people to see it. I was surrounded by assassins and this belongs to them all.”

–Bill Nighy, Best Actor in a Leading Role nominee for Living

“I’m absolutely overjoyed and deeply grateful to The Academy for this recognition and for recognizing Hong Chau’s beautiful performance and Adrien Morot’s incredible makeup. I wouldn’t have this nomination without Darren Aronofsky, Samuel D. Hunter, A24 and the extraordinary cast and crew who gave me the gift of Charlie. A gift I certainly didn’t see coming, but it’s one that has profoundly changed my life. THANK YOU!”

–Brendan Fraser, Best Actor nominee for The Whale

“AAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!️️️ I am beyond honored to be nominated!!!!! And in such amazing company!!! I’m so grateful. And to the random man in the elevator who saw me scream at the news, thank you for hugging me and not freaking out!!!!!!”

–Brian Tyree Henry, Best Supporting Actor nominee for Causeway

“I’m very happy today and so grateful to the incredible collective of cast and crew who made Women Talking.”

–Sarah Polley, Best Adapted Screenplay nominee for Women Talking

“Thank you to the members of the Academy. We came together to make WOMEN TALKING in the hopes it would bring audiences together and lead to conversations about what it could and would look like to imagine a different future. This acknowledgement is a tremendous gift toward that possibility, and we are very grateful.”

–A joint statement from Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Frances McDormand, producers of Best Picture nominee for Women Talking

“So stunned and thrilled about the nine Oscar nominations for The Banshees of Inisherin !” Especially happy that my good friends Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan were nominated in the acting categories, all as first time nominees, and that our wonderful score and editing, by Carter Burwell and Mikkel Nielsen, were recognised too. Massive thanks to the Academy. I think we’re going to have a fun night !”

–Martin McDonagh, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay nominee for The Banshees of Inisherin

“Ahoy! My gratitude goes out to the Academy this evening. Free Botox for everyone!! Maybe now I’ll lose the “Swedish director freaks out title.” It is the perfect dramaturgy! The “triangle of sadness” refers to the space just below one’s forehead, between their eyebrows, that is often considered the first thing to go as we age. In Sweden, we call it, “the trouble wrinkle” and its emergence suggests that the owner has lived a life filled with struggle. This production was not that…As a director, one of the things I value most is the communal experience we all share when watching something together on the big screen. This film, perhaps more so than any of my previous work, is truly made for cinemas. It is loud, unapologetically in your face and meant to elicit strong reactions. I am so lucky to do what I get to do while working with an all-star ensemble cast of actors and the production team who were all crazy enough to go on this wild ride with me.”

–Ruben Östlund, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay nominee for Triangle of Sadness

“We couldn’t be more honored by the Academy’s recognition of ‘ELVIS’ with eight nominations. For many of us, bringing ‘ELVIS’ to the screen has been a more than 10-year journey, and we couldn’t be prouder of everyone involved. A huge congratulations to Austin Butler, who devoted more than three years to the role of Elvis and whose performance transcended our expectations every day. We celebrate our incomparable crafts teams, from production and costume design to hair and makeup, editing, sound and the historic inclusion of cinematographer Mandy Walker—only the third woman ever to be nominated for cinematography. Today’s incredible acknowledgements reaffirm for us all what a privilege it has been to contribute to Elvis Presley’s enduring legacy.”

–A joint statement from Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, producers of Best Picture nominee, Elvis

“So honored to be nominated alongside people of such lavish talent! For a life-long movie fan like me, this news has been just as thrilling as the time I heard I’d won the Nobel Prize!”

–Kazuo Ishiguro, Best Adapted Screenplay nominee for Living

“I am deeply flattered and beside myself, and holy sh*t, just a pile on the floor. Thank you to the Academy for championing new voices and recognizing all our hard work over the last decade. This film is all about family and community, and this honor belongs most of all to the one that helped me make this film.”

–Dean Fleischer Camp, director of Best Animated Feature nominee for Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

“We are thrilled and honoured to be recognised by our peers for this nomination, with heartfelt thanks to everyone on both sides of the pond who helped make this soundtrack what it is.”

–James Mather, Best Sound nominee for Top Gun: Maverick

“I am buzzing. I have been watching the Academy Awards for as long as I can remember, and it’s a dream come true to be going to the Oscars in 2023. Congratulations to all the Editors nominated today, it’s an honor to share this moment with you. I am thrilled that Top Gun: Maverick has received so much love from audiences around the world. Thanks to Tom Cruise, Jerry Bruckheimer, Christopher McQuarrie, Joe Kosinski, David Ellison, and everybody at Paramount Pictures for giving me this opportunity.”

–Eddie Hamilton, Best Editing nominee for Top Gun: Maverick

“On behalf of Tom, all the filmmakers, cast, Paramount and everyone who worked on “Top Gun: Maverick,” we are so honored by this recognition from the Academy. This being my first ever Oscar nomination makes it that much more special. Congratulations to all the nominees. We look forward to celebrating with you.”

–Jerry Bruckheimer on behalf of Best Picture nominee, Top Gun: Maverick

“We are so grateful to the Academy and honored that the medium of animation is accepted for the art form that it truly is. We made this film to reaffirm what it means to be human and to share a fable about life, love and loss. We thank all of our collaborators, our amazing cast and dedicated family of crew & animators who have painstakingly given their all throughout the many years it took to bring our Pinocchio to life.”

–Guillermo Del Toro, co-director, producer, and writer of Best Animated Feature nominee, Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

“To follow Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson on this adventure has been the thrill of a lifetime. On behalf of everyone on our amazing crew, and the friends and family that supported this incredible endeavor, it is an absolute honor to be recognized by the Academy for this accomplishment, thank you, thank you! And thank you Ted Sarandos and the entire team at Netflix for the unwavering support in bringing our beloved little wooden boy to life!”

–Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico, producers of Best Animated Feature nominee, Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

“When I asked my daughter if I should make All Quiet On The Western Front she said I should, so… here we are. Making a film is alchemy and if the right people and circumstances come together, if you are lucky enough, then somehow, miraculously, audiences connect to the experience. Thank you to everyone who has watched the film. Thank you to the Academy for this recognition. And thank you to my happy band of incredible collaborators. We are so very humbled by these nominations.”

–Edward Berger, director, writer, and producer of Best Picture nominee All Quiet on the Western Front

“Thank you to the Academy for this incredible honor. All Quiet on The Western Front has a history with the Academy. The first film adaptation was produced in Hollywood in 1929, at a time when this film already couldn’t have been made in Germany anymore and Hollywood was beginning to become a refuge for so many artists fleeing Europe. The film went on to receive two Academy Awards. To be connected to this history with our film, the first German language adaptation of Remarque’s literary masterpiece, makes us incredibly proud. Thank you very much.”

–Malte Grunert, producer of Best Picture nominee All Quiet on the Western Front

“I am humbled by this wonderful nomination. My thanks goes to my amazing team and the other heads of department. This was truly a team effort.”

–Christian Goldbeck, Best Production Design nominee for All Quiet on the Western Front

“I am excited and honored to be nominated for an Oscar. To be part of such a well-crafted and meaningful film means a lot to me. The collaboration with director Edward Berger was always based on being experimental and with a lot of freedom. I am very thankful for that. Congrats to Edward, producer Malte Grunert and the entire team on all their nominations”.

–Volker Bertelmann, Best Original Score nominee for All Quiet on the Western Front

“The VFX team is so incredibly honored and happy to see our work nominated today! With 9 nominations it really shows that the whole team under Edward’s direction crafted an amazing picture and the feedback is stunning.”

–Frank Petzold, Best Visual Effects nominee for All Quiet on the Western Front

“I could be wrong but I think this is the first time ever since DAS BOOT that a German film has been nominated for best sound and since that films was a big inspiration for one of the scenes in AQOTWF, we are more than honoured and speechless about our nomination and another 8 nominations for this incredible team. There were a lot of explosions in our film but today our heads exploded hearing about our Oscar nomination! Thank you AMPAS!”

–Frank Kruse, Best Sound nominee for All Quiet on the Western Front on behalf of the entire sound team, including Lars Ginzel, Marcus Stemler and Viktor Prasil

“We are so honored to be nominated for Best Documentary Short. 50 years later, Martha’s story couldn’t be more relevant today. This is for her and all the women who have been silenced when speaking truth to power.”

–Anne Alvergue and Debra McClutchy, co-directors of Best Documentary Short Subject nominee, The Martha Mitchell Effect

“It’s such an honor to have an Indian Indigenous documentary from the heart of South India acknowledged across the world. Thank you, members of the Academy for nominating ‘The Elephant Whisperers’. I am very thankful to the wonderful team at Netflix for believing in the power of this truly unique family story which showcases the lovely sacred bond between man and animal. ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ is a hopeful story of respect for and cooperation with nature in an era rife with conflict and denial of the threats to our beautiful planet.’ We hope this film helps create more awareness, empathy, and connection to elephants and other living beings that we share our spaces with.

It took five years to make my debut documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, a long personal journey from the place I call home, that wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the Kattunayakan Community, who opened their hearts and trusted us with their unique experiences and a pathway ahead. On behalf of Bomman, Bellie and our beautiful elephant friends Raghu and Ammu, we are thrilled to receive this great honor!”

–Kartiki Gonsalves, director of Best Documentary Short Subject nominee, The Elephant Whisperers

“It’s an incredible honor for this little film about disobedient school girls to be nominated in the Live Action Short category. From the wonderful Alfonso Cuarón first approaching me with the idea of making a short film about Christmas, to the exquisite writings of the star Elsa Morante that inspired Le Pupille, and the great Goffredo Fofi who pushed me to read this story about scandals, rebellion and a disproportionate cake. I want to thank the brilliant cast and crew who worked through the pandemic to bring our film to life, Alba Rohrwacher and Valeria Bruni Tedeschi who have illuminated this story and the beautiful and rowdy girls who participated. Making this big-little short and partnering with Disney to get it out in the world has been a magical journey. We’re so grateful to have been recognized among so many beautiful films from all over the world.”

—Alice Rohrwacher, director of Best Live Action Short Film nominee, Le Pupille

“It was an honor to collaborate on Le Pupille with Alice Rohrwacher, who I believe is one of the most important filmmakers right now. I am thrilled that her very specific and beautiful cinematic voice has been recognized by the Academy.”

–Alfonso Cuaron, producer of Best Live Action Short Film nominee, Le Pupille

“I’m happy to be nominated because it reflects the exceptional work of everyone on the film. The end result was definitely a group effort.”

–Roger Deakins, Best Cinematography nominee for Empire of Light

“I am overwhelmed by emotion this morning and so grateful to be recognized by the Academy along with these other amazing filmmakers. It was a great honor for me to tell this story, which is not only deeply personal for Argentinians, but also urgent for countless people across the world. The future of democracy is in our hands.”

–Santiago Mitre, director of Best International Feature nominee, Argentina, 1985

“13-year-old me, camera in hand, is jumping up and down screaming in his bedroom! For a long time I thought of cinema as a possibility to escape reality, a place to completely disappear. But fellow Belgian filmmaker Chantal Akerman showed me it could also become a space to confront the expectations, codes and roles assigned to me as a teenager. I couldn’t be more grateful that this piece about that fragile age is celebrated to this extent. I am grateful to the Academy, A24 and everyone who was with us on the journey of making CLOSE.”

–Lukas Dhont, director of Best International Feature nominee, Close

“We are absolutely blown away by this fabulous news and, like our sailor, we’re flying high! The National Film Board of Canada has our endless gratitude for their unwavering support, and for making films like ours possible in the first place. We share this honour with our stellar creative team, especially producer David Christensen and sound designer Luigi Allemano.”

–Wendy Tilby and Amanda Forbis, co-directors of Best Animated Short Film nominee, The Flying Sailor

“This nomination is a life changing occurrence – a profound honor for which me and my entire team share boundless gratitude. We worked tirelessly to create a piece of cinema that weaves together Katia and Maurice’s story from the myriad materials and memories that they left behind. I am deeply indebted to my extraordinary collaborators, National Geographic Documentary Films and most notably, Katia and Maurice Krafft who taught us that the understanding that comes forth from deep inquiry and exploration can be another form of love.”

–Sara Dosa, director of Best Documentary Feature nominee, Fire of Love “Having the opportunity to make a film with such a visionary as Baz Luhrmann is an honor in itself, and to be recognized for my work by the Academy and my peers with this nomination is absolutely amazing. Taking the audience on the epic journey of Elvis’ life was a fantastic feat that wouldn’t have been possible without our amazing creative team, incredible cast, and the support from beginning to end by Warner Bros and our fabulous producers. I am so proud of our movie and all of the hard work that went into making it the spectacle that it is. Thank you!”

–Mandy Walker, Best Cinematography nominee for Elvis (Walker is only the third woman to be nominated in this category)

–Camille Friend, Best Makeup & Hairstyling nominee for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“I am truly honored and grateful for this recognition, it is one of the highlights of my career. It looks like the third time is the charm. I thank the Hair and Makeup branch members of the Academy for their vote as well as my fellow nominee Joel Harlow and all of the hair stylists, barbers, and craftsmen who worked on the film.” “On behalf of the makeup team I am overjoyed to represent them and this incredible film in receiving this morning’s Oscar nomination for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

–Joel Harlow, Best Makeup & Hairstyling nominee for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

–Paul Rogers, Best Editing nominee for Everything Everywhere All At Once

“What an honor! Thank you to my entire incredible team, and especially to Zoe Mao and Aashish D’Mello, two geniuses who saved our lives constantly throughout the editing process. And congratulations and thank you of course to my directors, my co-editors, and my friends: Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. ‘Nothing matters!’” “I am overwhelmed with gratitude and appreciation to members of the Motion Picture Academy for this Oscar nomination. It is so rewarding to be recognized alongside my fellow nominees — congratulations! As BABYLON depicted, a movie stands as a permanent lasting achievement for everyone who together joined artistic forces to will and shape it into being. Thank you to our fearless director Damien Chazelle, to our studio Paramount Pictures, to our cinematographer Linus Sandgren — and to our wonderful art, set decoration, construction and props departments for their dedication and tremendous work in creating this world.”

–Florencia Martin, Best Production Design nominee for Babylon “It’s an honor to be nominated for Original Score for The Banshees of Inisherin with these other wonderful composers. It was a good year for film music. And such a joy that the whole cast of our film is nominated, as well as Mikkel for the editing which set the pace for so much of my music. But most of all, I’m so grateful Martin McDonagh made this odd film, the opposite of a crowd-pleaser, which nonetheless is pleasing crowds.”

–Carter Burwell, Best Original Score nominee for The Banshees of Inisherin “THANK YOU ACADEMY. I’m incredibly honoured for this nomination and very thankful for Martin McDonagh inviting me on his fantastic film.”

–Mikkel E. G. Nielsen, Best Editing nominee for The Banshees of Inisherin

–Florian Hoffmeister, Best Cinematography nominee for TÁR

“Wow… I didn’t know! It’s crazy, this is crazy! I actually feel so completely overwhelmed on so many levels, I cannot tell you, just how seriously overwhelmed I am!! Many years ago, when I got drawn into the art of filmmaking, it were the films that enabled me to ask questions that inspired me most. Todd script and his vision as a director tapped right into this love and I consider it a true honour to have worked alongside him and Cate on a journey that asked us to disappear and let the film carry itself. Sometimes it is really difficult to be really simple. And to be recognised for this is as much an honour as it is overwhelming right now. Thanks dear Academy, and thanks to all the people that supported me on this journey.” “On behalf of everyone responsible for the making of TÁR, we’re overjoyed by the recognition the Academy has shown our film, specifically the work of Cate Blanchett, Monika Willi, and Florian Hoffmeister. I’ll admit that for me personally, after sixteen-years away, it’s an emotional morning — and overwhelming, returning to this incredible community and to be afforded the rarest of privileges, that of celebrating the art of cinema.”

–Todd Field, Best Director nominee and Best Original Screenplay nominee for TÁR “Thank you to the Academy for this incredible recognition! It was truly a once in a lifetime experience working on this film filled with such dedicated and talented creatives. My fabulous team created thousands of unique pieces to bring Damien’s tale of old Hollywood to life and we couldn’t be prouder of the final film. I’m honored to be included amongst the other brilliant visionaries in this category. Thank you!”

–Mary Zophres, Best Costume Design nominee for Babylon “I’m incredibly grateful to my fellow writers in the Academy, and so proud to be included in such a stellar group of nominees.”

–Rian Johnson, Best Adapted Screenplay nominee for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” is about appreciating your life and the people you choose to spend it with. To have our film nominated for an Oscar is a testament to the work of an enormously talented and passionate family of cast and crew that never stopped striving to tell the most heartfelt, poignant story possible and I truly appreciate each and every one of them. Thank you so much to the members of the Academy for recognizing our work. To be in the company alongside filmmakers that I hold in such high regard is truly humbling and a moment I’ll treasure.”

–Joel Crawford, director of Best Animated Feature nominee, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish “What a truly amazing honor for our cast and crew. It’s been over a decade since our fearless hero graced the big screen and over 400 dedicated people worked tirelessly with great care to make sure we got his story just right. I’ve been lucky to work on animated movies for over 30 years and this film is incredibly special to me. It has been wonderful to see how it has connected with audiences in such a meaningful way. I’m so proud of the team that brought this to the big screen and on behalf of them my heartfelt thanks to the Academy for nominating our film.”

–Mark Swift, producer of Best Animated Feature nominee, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish “What an honor it is for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ to be nominated for achievement in Visual Effects, alongside the other outstanding work presented. It is truly a result of collaboration and passion for storytelling from prep production through post. On behalf of the hundreds of VFX artists around the world, Ryan Coogler, and all of the cast and crew thank you.”

–Geoffrey Baumann, Best Visual Effects nominee for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever “The Sea Beast” – “I’m especially grateful that The Sea Beast was nominated, given that it was an incredible year for animation. There were so many great films that were nominated and many more that easily could have been. Our intrepid crew poured their hearts into this film and gave it everything they had. They deserve this recognition, and I’m so proud of them.”

–Chris Williams, director, writer, and producer of Best Animated Feature nominee, The Sea Beast “I want to send thanks and share this moment with our amazing director, our great crew on Bardo and the fascinating Mexico City that inspired us. Thank you to my fellow cinematographers and The Academy for having nominated our film for Best Cinematography.”

–Darius Khondji, Best Cinematography nominee for Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths “Wow! This is so amazingly cool. It’s my 14th nomination but it feels like the first. I’m truly grateful for the recognition for this song.”

–Diane Warren, Best Original Song nominee for “Applause” for Tell It Like a Woman “I’m beyond thrilled to be recognized by the Academy for the Babylon score. As soon as Damien had a script for his wild and beautiful movie, I started a three year search for very special musicians who could bring their unique talent and flair to the music. I want to thank the musicians because without them, the Babylon musical performances and score wouldn’t be what they are.”

–Justin Hurwitz, Best Original Score nominee for Babylon “I am completely thrilled with the Oscar nomination for Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris – not just for me and my Team Harris Costume but also for the recognition of our film! Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris seems to me exactly what we all need at the moment – a heart-warming feisty film about achieving your dreams!! Go Mrs. Harris!!”

–Jenny Beaven, Best Costume Design nominee for Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris “We are honoured and humbled by the nomination for A HOUSE MADE OF SPLINTERS. It is wonderful that the kids’ story has touched so many people and we hope it will continue to touch the hearts of audiences around the world. Thank you to Margarita, Olga, Eva, Alina, Sasha, and Kolyafor their bravery in telling their extraordinary stories and giving us the privilege of sharing them. Thank you to Final Cut For Real, Moonman, Arte, POV, BBC, Cinephil, and the entire international crew. We are incredibly proud to be working with all of you. Without you, there would be no film”

–Simon Lereng Wilmont, director of Best Documentary Feature, The House Made of Splinters “Thank you so much to the Academy for recognizing EO, we are honored to be included amongst such a wonderful group of films. The entire EO team feels absolutely blown away by the nomination, humbled and grateful in equal measure by this amazing honor for a heartfelt story of a simple donkey. Thank you so much to the film critics who recognized and celebrated EO, and thank you to the cinemas around the world who have been playing this film since this fall. We made EO for the big screen, and we are thrilled it resonated with so many hearts across the world during its run in theaters. We are especially indebted to all animals collaborating on this film, especially our lovable donkeys: Tako, Hola, Ettore, Marietta, Rocco and Mela. No amount of carrots will ever be able to fully express our thanks to them.”

–Jerzy Skolimowski and Ewa Piaskowska, director, co-screenwriters and producers of Best International Feature, EO “It’s a thrill and an honor to receive these two nominations today for ELVIS and THE BATMAN. I am immensely proud of both films, and beyond happy that the Academy decided to recognize each of them today. It’s always a delightful shock to hear your name on this particular morning, and surprising and flattering to learn that I’ve become one of the most nominated living people…I didn’t know I was going into the history books! Wasn’t ready for that!”

–Andy Nelson, Best Sound nominee for both The Batman and Elvis