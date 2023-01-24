Oscars 2023: Frontrunners and Their Challengers, Post Nominations
The Oscar nominations dropped this morning. The Academy's nominations were live for the first time in a while, which was...
Sasha Stone has been around the Oscar scene since 1999. Almost everything on this website is her fault.
The Oscar nominations dropped this morning. The Academy's nominations were live for the first time in a while, which was...
Four of us hashed out our nomination predictions category by category before tomorrow's nomination announcement. Have a listen.
For most of the year, the short film categories are a mystery. The next time you attend a film festival,...
Another year, another run through the film awards gauntlet. While the Good As Gold column has not been as prominent...
Tuesday morning Oscar nominations drop. They'll be available everywhere, via livestream. We'll make sure to post that streaming link early...
For most of the year, the short film categories are a mystery. The next time you attend a film festival,...
A quick chat between me, Ryan and Clarence (we missed Mark this time) on the Oscar nominees. Low key rundown...
The Oscar nominations dropped this morning. The Academy's nominations were live for the first time in a while, which was...
For most of the year, the short film categories are a mystery. The next time you attend a film festival,...
Another year, another run through the film awards gauntlet. While the Good As Gold column has not been as prominent...
Tuesday morning Oscar nominations drop. They'll be available everywhere, via livestream. We'll make sure to post that streaming link early...
For most of the year, the short film categories are a mystery. The next time you attend a film festival,...
© 2023 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.