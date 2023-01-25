FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
New York and Los Angeles (January 25, 2023) – Writers Guild of America, East (WGAE) and Writers Guild of America West (WGAW) have announced nominations for outstanding achievement in screenwriting during 2022. Winners will be honored at concurrent 2023 Writers Guild Awards ceremonies on Sunday, March 5, 2023.
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Everything Everywhere All At Once, Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert; A24
The Fabelmans, Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner; Universal Pictures
The Menu, Written by Seth Reiss & Will Tracy; Searchlight Pictures
Nope, Written by Jordan Peele; Universal Pictures
Tár, Written by Todd Field; Focus Features
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Screenplay by Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole, Story by Ryan Coogler, Based on the Marvel Comics; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Written by Rian Johnson; Netflix
She Said, Screenplay by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Based on the New York Times Investigation by Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey and Rebecca Corbett and the Book She Said by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey; Universal Pictures
Top Gun: Maverick, Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, Based on Characters Created by Jim Cash & Jack Epps, Jr.; Paramount Pictures
Women Talking, Screenplay by Sarah Polley, Based upon the Book by Miriam Toews; Orion Pictures/MGM
DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY
2nd Chance, Written by Ramin Bahrani; Showtime Documentary Films
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing, Written by Mark Bailey & Keven McAlester; Netflix
Last Flight Home, Written by Ondi Timoner; MTV Documentary Films
Moonage Daydream, Written by Brett Morgen; Neon
¡Viva Maestro!, Written by Theodore Braun; Greenwich Entertainment