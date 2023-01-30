No, we’re not talking about Lady Gaga this week. Instead, we’re catching up on Peacock’s new Rian Johnson / Natasha Lyonne crime-of-the-week series Poker Face. Does the Lyonne-led series merit the critical raves it has received? Or is it one giant bluff? Joey, Megan, and Clarence weigh in with their honest takes, no lying here.

Plus, we spend a few minutes catching up to HBO’s The Last of Us, which dropped a third episode this week that rocked the internet. Did it rock us too?

As always, we close with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

