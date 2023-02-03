The Oscar race in Best Actress was shaken up by the sudden appearance of Andrea Riseborough once enough Academy members got together and decided to push her through. It’s a bigger story than just the Best Actress race or even the Oscars. But I’d just like to focus on how the Oscars themselves might have been rocked by it, or not, or whether it makes any difference at all.

The first thing to note is that there are way too many people covering the Oscar race. Social media is a content sucking machine — it requires feeding multiple times per day. There are still weeks before Oscar ballots are sent out to voters. That means a lot of people are going to need filler. The Riseborough story definitely soaked up the sponge for a while, and it’s still kicking around here and there. Maybe it gets bigger, maybe it dies down.

The question is, as always, what’s the shitstorm weather report? How many shitstorms might be off shore? How big will they be? Will they ever be a Cat 5 shitstorm like Green Book? Who’s to say? It really just depends on what happens between now and early March. I don’t think it’s the case that it will be All Quiet on the Oscar Front for all of these weeks.

Let’s do a quick calendar check:

February 13 — AMPAS luncheon. Here will be the first meet and greet. We usually get a fairly thorough rundown of the vibe in the room and they usually gather for the annual class photo. This is an opportunity for contenders to not just meet with Academy members but to dress up and pose for photos looking glam. That kind of thing has be known to move the needle in one direction or another, depending on how it goes.

February 17

PGA starts voting

DGA voting ENDS

February 18

DGA Awards

February 23

PGA voting ENDS

February 24

SAG voting ENDS

February 25

PGA Awards

February 26

SAG Awards

March 2

Oscar voting begins

March 7

Oscar voting ends

March 12

THE OSCARS

The way I always see the Oscar race is similar to the fertility cycle (David Carr always loved this analogy). Everything you do leading up to that crucial week between March 7 and March 12 is the mating dance. Then you have a tiny window of time where everything has to come together for the millions of sperm to find the egg, compete, and eventually one will fertilize the egg. By March 7th, voters are likely going to know what they’re going to do when they have ballots in hand.

Here are a few circumstances I’ve been hearing about that I think mean something.

The SAG Standing Ovation

This was a phenom that emerged in the Parasite year, 2019. We have to remember that COVID ground the film and awards industry to a halt. But just before that happened, we had a packed house at a time when revolution was stirring. The standing ovation for Parasite when it won Best Ensemble at the SAG was like the rapture that followed the original sin of Green Book the year before. There was a rapture in the idea that they were going to MAKE HISTORY with this film from South Korea that would do what Roma could not: become the first international feature to win. Bong Joon Ho was truly the life of the party throughout the whole season, up to and including his filming the directors he so admired at the DGA.

Then COVID hit and we didn’t have another live show where a crowd could assemble and stand until last year, believe it or not. To have a fully live SAG Awards was a powerful experience, and then came the standing ovation once again, this time for CODA. Again, there was a kind of rapture in making history. That would carry over to the Best Picture race.

It’s a relatively new phenomenon and might have been a time and place kind of thing, but we’ve all been trying to figure out which film might receive this year’s standing ovation.

The BAFTA Revolt

A friend of mine identified this phenomenon in 2021 when Frances McDormand was up for Best Actress at the BAFTAs and was the only actress in a Best Picture contender nominated there. Of course, she would go on to compete with Carey Mulligan, Viola Davis, Vanessa Kirby and Andra Day. Each was the recipient of different honors that year, probably because everything was on lockdown and there were no crowds to decide the consensus. We need crowds in general to suss out the vibe in the room.

The BAFTA revolt was in the refusal of voters to chose a woman of color, or even Chadwick Boseman and to opt for Frances McDormand and Anthony Hopkins instead. In other words, they went against the consensus and against the tide and voted for the people they believed deserved to win.

Last year, there were no Best Actress contenders from BAFTA that went on to win the Oscar so it wasn’t a question. And Will Smith won a clean sweep of the awards, which then of course, ended in the infamous slap.

the relationship between Best Actress and the SAG ensemble has also changed over time. It used to be more common for a Best Actress contender and SAG ensemble to match. But two things have changed that. The first is the expansion of the Best Picture ballot. When there are only five movies, it is easier to build a consensus around just one. The second is that SAG is not just SAG anymore. It’s SAG-AFTRA — the merger has expanded the gene pool somewhat and that makes it harder to predict.

When they matched:

Gwyneth Paltrow + Shakespeare in Love

Annette Bening + American Beauty

Renee Zellweger + Chicago

Viola Davis + The Help

Frances McDormand + Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

And only two of those times did the Best Actress go on to win the Oscar, and only one of those times did the Picture and the Actress win both. That is likely what most people are predicting will happen with Michelle Yeoh and EEAAO.

I would also say that most people thought Saving Private Ryan was going to win the Oscar for Best Picture. Shakespeare in Love was a surprise. That means EEAAO would have to go into the SAGs as the frontrunner, land both wins, and then go on to win them at the Oscars, while also winning Supporting Actor at both. That’s never happened. So I have my doubts it actually WILL happen, but you never know, I guess. They might love the movie THAT MUCH. From a stats perspective, it doesn’t quite hit right to me.

More likely, Cate Blanchett will rack up another win here and at BAFTA, giving her the clean sweep. But one never knows how these things will go, especially after CODA’s win last year.

It isn’t that unusual to have a name just show up out of the blue like Riseborough’s did. It is unusual to have Academy members openly coordinating a campaign. But critics sometimes do it. Last year, Penelope Cruz showed up out of the blue and ended up knocking out Jennifer Hudson or Alana Haim, depending on how you see it.

So the question is whether Riseborough can come up from behind and win. Well, it’s possible. Paul Schrader has already announced he’s voting for her and he won’t be the only one. Blanchett and Yeoh could split the vote, giving the most votes to Riseborough. There also might be a push to award Yeoh so as not to give an award to a white actress after what just happened in the Best Actress race with Danielle Deadwyler and Viola Davis both missing. But really, what will drive their votes is the strength of their films and both appear to be coming in hot.

It isn’t exactly like when Daniel Day-Lewis for Gangs of New York went up against Jack Nicholson for About Schmidt, where they split their votes allowing Adrien Brody to surprise and win. There are different factors at play. For one thing, The Pianist caught a last-minute surge, taking Best Director and Adapted Screenplay. That’s obviously not going to happen with Riseborough, but some voters might feel like they want to see the underdog win, or to stand up for her. Who knows.

Who gave the best performance? Well, there is no question in my mind — Cate Blanchett did. But it’s a matter of opinion. Plenty of people see it differently. But given the rarity of the stats situation, and assuming Everything Everywhere is winning SAG ensemble, I think it’s safe to say it might not go to Yeoh — or if it does, it’s unlikely that both will go on to win the Oscar.

Here are the full Best Actress charts followed by this week’s predictions (thanks to Marshall Flores for fixing the chart).

Here are this week’s predictions, FWIW.

I understand that Best Picture ordinarily has to go with either Screenplay or Director. For now, I’m not making that choice. I have three different movies winning those awards. I’m sure that isn’t how it will shake out.

Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

The Fabelmans

The Banshees of Inisherin

All Quiet on the Western Front

Tár

Elvis

Avatar: The Way of Water

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Director

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Hong Chau, The Whale

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Adapted Screenplay

Women Talking

Top Gun: Maverick

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Best Editing

Top Gun: Maverick

Tár

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Tár

Empire of Light

Bardo

Best Costume Design

Elvis

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Production Design

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Fabelmans

Sound

Top Gun: Maverick

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water

Top Gun: Maverick

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Makeup and Hairstyling

The Whale

Elvis

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Original Score

The Fabelmans

Babylon

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Song

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick

“Applause” from Tell It like a Woman

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best International Feature

All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany

Argentina, 1985, Argentina

Close, Belgium

EO, Poland

The Quiet Girl, Ireland

Best Documentary

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

All That Breathes

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Animated Feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Animated Short

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

The Flying Sailor

My Year of Dicks

Ice Merchants

Live Action Short

An Irish Goodbye

The Red Suitcase

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

Documentary Short

The Elephant Whisperers

How Do You Measure a Year?

Haulout

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate