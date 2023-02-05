2023 Oscar Predictions – A Wide Open Race or Locked Down?
Best Picture is usually driven by one primary force. It's either the performance of an actor that is so good...
Sasha Stone has been around the Oscar scene since 1999. Almost everything on this website is her fault.
Best Picture is usually driven by one primary force. It's either the performance of an actor that is so good...
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE New York and Los Angeles (January 25, 2023) – Writers Guild of America, East (WGAE) and Writers...
The Oscar nominations dropped this morning. The Academy's nominations were live for the first time in a while, which was...
Well, friends. It's all come down to this. You have a chance to let loose on your predictions. Do your...
The BAFTA nominations dropped this morning. Had they announced prior to the ballot deadline for the Oscars they might have...
I couldn't believe it when I saw this, and I hope this means we get a screenplay nomination for Top...
The Oscar race in Best Actress was shaken up by the sudden appearance of Andrea Riseborough once enough Academy members...
17 times since 2000, one of the Best Actor winners at the Golden Globes went on to win the Oscar....
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE New York and Los Angeles (January 25, 2023) – Writers Guild of America, East (WGAE) and Writers...
A brand new career has opened up for Academy members. It's the same path open to just about about every...
A quick chat between me, Ryan and Clarence (we missed Mark this time) on the Oscar nominees. Low key rundown...
The Oscar nominations dropped this morning. The Academy's nominations were live for the first time in a while, which was...
© 2023 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.