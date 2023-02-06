If anyone has been following the shorts coverage this season probably has heard me talk about P.J. Palmer’s touching drama, North Star. Audiences will be able to check out the film starting February 6th on the film’s page as well as on YouTube. Palmer’s film is nominated for Best Short Film at the Hollywood Critics Association.

As attacks on queer spaces continue to rise in the United States, Palmer’s film is more vital now that it has been all year. Colman Domingo gives an affecting, quiet performance and Malcolm Gets turns in a truly unforgetting, wordless portrayal.

See below for the full press release!

Writer/Director P.J. Palmer’s touching short film NORTH STAR shares the story of a same-gender couple who stand by their marriage vows and stay loyal in the face of adversity. This acclaimed film has been selected for 10 OSCAR®-qualifying film festivals and won 54 awards!

P.J. shares “This incredible honor from the Black Reel Awards is one of the highlights of the NORTH STAR journey. Right up there with having the wonderfully talented Colman Domingo play the protagonist – a hardworking rancher and former U.S. Marine, dedicated to his family shown through his care of his dying husband. So much love and care has gone into the making of this film. I am deeply proud and grateful that the film resonates with audiences. In celebration of our Black Reel Awards win, the entire team is very happy to announce that NORTH STAR is now available to the public to experience – for free. The goal has always been to make sure the film is seen by as many people as possible – and as we wrap up a year of festivals with over 50 wins for the film, including an Oscar® qualifying win, we are thrilled to be able to give NORTH STAR to anyone who wants to experience it.”

Palmer tells the story of a middle-aged, same-sex couple living in rural America. Emmy Winner Colman Domingo (ZOLA, EUPHORIA, FEAR THE WALKING DEAD) plays James, a patriotic man, a good partner and a hardworking rancher with his husband, Craig, played by Tony Award Nominee Malcolm Gets (CAROLINE IN THE CITY, GREY GARDENS) who is dying at home. Craig’s sister, Erin, played by SAG Award Winner Audrey Wasilewski (MAD MEN, BIG LOVE), arrives unannounced to take her brother to spend his last days with his “real” family. While televangelists, played by SAG Award Winner Laura Innes (ER, DEEP IMPACT) and Golden Globe Winner Kevin Bacon (FOOTLOOSE, MYSTIC RIVER), push shame, fear, and division as the cornerstones of faith. Chris Sheffield (THE BLOCK ISLAND SOUND, THE MAZE RUNNER) rounds out the cast as Mike, who arrives to help James make a heart-breaking sacrifice.

P.J. Palmer is an award-winning writer and filmmaker, and alumni of the Edinburgh Film Festival Director’s Lab and the Artist-in-Residency project with the National Steinbeck Centre. He has written/directed several documentaries including THE GRAPES OF WRATH: AN AMERICAN JOURNEY. His narrative projects include GHOSTED LIFE, a drama series he created of short-form stories set in New York. His spec historical drama pilot script, BACK ON CANNERY ROW, continues to win awards and was rated an 8 on the Blacklist (top 5% of scripts). Palmer is also the series producer on the ground-breaking, critically acclaimed and multiple award-winning LGBTQ+ drama series, ANYONE BUT ME, which has 4 seasons on Amazon Prime.

NORTH STAR is produced by Ryan Haffey and Emily Palmer. Haffey is an award-winning producer, director and writer, his credits include BLUE MOUNTAIN STATE and a documentary on THE GRAPES OF WRATH. Palmer directed the first season of the Discovery+ flagship series HOMEGROWN. Emily directs, produces, and manages productions for global brands including APPLE MUSIC, ADIDAS and MAILCHIMP.

The stunning cinematography was created by Ernesto Lomeli (prologue on Guillermo Del Torro’s PACIFIC RIM, title sequence on Netflix’s ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK)] and Executive Produced by Andrew Carlberg (Academy Winner SKIN, Academy Nominee FEELING THROUGH).