The Television Academy and FOX Entertainment today jointly announced that the 75th Emmy® Awards are scheduled for Monday, September 18, live coast to coast (8:00-11:00 PM EDT/5:00-8:00 PM PDT) on FOX.

This season, the Emmy Awards celebrates its 75th Anniversary. What began as a modest ceremony with five awards at the Hollywood Athletic Club has evolved into television’s biggest night, celebrating excellence throughout the industry. In the age of “peak TV” with close to 600 original scripted series, the Academy now recognizes artists, artisans, crafts people and storytellers in nearly 120 categories.

To mark the occasion, the Academy has created the attached 75th Anniversary key art, capturing the history, stature and honor of television’s most prestigious award. The art deco–inspired design showcases the anniversary and illuminates the

elegance of Emmy.

A week prior to the FOX Emmy Awards telecast, the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place over two consecutive nights on Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10. An edited presentation will be telecast on FXX at a later date.

Nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards will be announced Wednesday, July 12.