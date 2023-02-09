Rotten Tomatoes has named Top Gun Maverick the best film of 2022, according to Deadline:

The pic landed a 96% certified fresh grade from critics off 464 reviews and a 99% fresh on their audience meter. The Tom Cruise starring, Joseph Kosinski directed sequel which was held through the pandemic for a big screen release, notched a rare A+ CinemaScore, too.

The combo of the reviews and the audience score put the movie over the top.

Other movies in the top ten include Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin (97% certified fresh), A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once (95%), Netflix’s Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio(97%), Disney/Pixar’s Turning Red (95%), IFC Films Happening (99%), Warner Bros’ The Batman (85%), NEON’s Fire of Love (98%), A24’s Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (99%) and Orion’s Till (98%).

Top Gun Maverick also won the National Board of Review’s Best Film and the AARP’s Movie for Grownups award. The film has taken itself out of contention at the Scripter’s because they honor the source material and the screenplay and in this case the source material’s credit is up for dispute, apparently. Women Talking is widely expected to win the Oscar in this category but if Top Gun is going to win Best Picture it might also take Screenplay.