We’re in the mood for love. With Valentine’s Day happening this week, we talk about the state of the rom-com or romantic comedy film. With Netflix releasing the Reese Witherspoon-produced Your Place or Mine, we review the Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher-starring film. We also look at why Hollywood can’t seem to create truly great rom-coms anymore. We also chat about a few topics including the Super Bowl, its commercials, and Rihanna’s halftime performance. Plus, Joey gives us an update on the 2023 Fantasy Oscar pool.

As always, we close with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

