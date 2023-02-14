Some measure status by the size of a house or how many cars they own, but there are those who consider themselves part of the elite by the restaurants they can nab a reservation to. The harder it takes to get in, the more prestigious it must be, no? In Jessica Henwick’s BAFTA-nominated short film, Bus Girl, one young woman longs to be on the other side of the swinging doors. She wants to inspire and satisfy by the morsels she places on the plate.

June (also played by Henwick) seems happy to start as a food runner at a luxurious restaurant. She makes meals at her small apartment and snaps photos to chronicle what she cooks before hopping on a bus to her new job. Her mother doesn’t understand, and she vocalizes to June that she thinks she’s wasting her time.

Henwick–in her directorial debut–steeps us in this atmosphere from the very beginning. We have seen volatile kitchens, but Henwick shows us the contrast between those cooking and those dining. The air seems to change behind that swinging door.

The next time you splurge on a meal (today is Valentine’s Day, after all…) think about the ones who are rushing around in the kitchen to present the perfect dish. Not only are they working against the clock to make sure everyone is satisfied, but they are dealing in the art of passion. What is on your plate is special for you, and someone is working diligently every time they ring the bell for service.