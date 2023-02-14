Variety will honor Andor actor Diego Luna with the first Variety Virtuoso Award at the Miami Film Festival, which will take place from March 3-12, 2023. The award presentation will take place on Saturday, March 4, to celebrate Luna’s excellence in acting, directing and producing over the years.

“Emerging as a major force in Latin American cinema back at the dawn of our current century, Diego Luna has consistently proven the promise of his breakthrough role in Alfonso Cuaron’s acclaimed film ‘Y Tu Mama Tambien’ not only with awards-nominated work as an actor but also a growing reputation as a director of the first order,” said Steve Gaydos, Variety EVP of Global Content and Executive Editor. “Currently starring in the hit ‘Star Wars’ prequel series” Andor,” Luna’s leading man credentials are vividly on display.”

“We couldn’t be prouder to honor Diego Luna at the 40th edition of Miami Film Festival. How many people can say they’ve worked with directors such as Alfonso Cuarón, Steven Spielberg, and Gus Van Sant, while also becoming an integral part of one of the biggest franchises of all time?” said Miam Film Festival Director of Programming Lauren Cohen. “Not only is Diego a global superstar, but he’s absolutely beloved by the Mexican, Latin American, and Miami community, with good reason. We’re so excited to be partnering with Variety to honor the enormous talent and the indelible career of Diego Luna.”

The film festival will open with “Somewhere in Queens,” directed by comedian and actor Ray Romano, who will attend. Director Benjamin Millepied and actress Melissa Barrera will attend the Centerpiece screening of CARMEN. Judy Blume and directors Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok will attend the documentary screening of JUDY BLUME FOREVER. The festival will close with The Lost King, directed by Stephen Frears on Saturday, March 11. Featuring a dozen World Premieres, three North American Premieres, eight US Premieres, and 14 East Coast Premieres, the 2023 Festival will celebrate more than 140 feature narratives, documentaries, and short films of all genres, from over 30 countries worldwide. The complete program is available at www.miamifilmfestival.com