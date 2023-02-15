We are all big fans of Edward Berger’s All Quiet on the Western Front. The film, nominated for an astounding nine Academy Awards, is one of those rare works of cinema that just seems pitch perfect on every level. From the opening sequence to the film’s final shot, the scope of All Quiet is massive and substantial.

I recently had the honor of speaking with Heike Merker, the Oscar-nominated Hair and Makeup artist for the film. I don’t often do interviews, but when the opportunity came to speak with Heike, I could not turn it down. The makeup in All Quiet is one of the first components I noticed when watching it. The way the mud, blood, sweat, and tears are caked in layers to the skin is an absolute work of art. Hers was my favorite nomination of all from the 2023 list.

Have a listen to our brief, but memorable, conversation below. You can read my review of the film here.