SAG Awards® revealed today nominee Emily Blunt (The English), nominee Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy), Don Cheadle (White Noise), Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things), Paul Mescal (Aftersun), andAshley Park (Emily in Paris) will present at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®. The ceremony will be broadcast live on Netflix’s YouTube channel, YouTube.com/Netflix, Sunday, February 26 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Oscar® and Emmy® nominated actor Andrew Garfield will present the 58th SAG Life Achievement Award to SAG Award and Oscar®-winning actress Sally Field. He previously worked with Field in The Amazing Spider-Man films. The SAG Life Achievement Award is the performers union’s highest tribute given annually to an actor for career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment.

These actors will join previously announced presenters SAG Awards Ambassadors Antonia Gentry (Ginny & Georgia) and Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus) with more to be announced in the coming days.

The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®, presented by SAG-AFTRA with Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC will be executive produced by Jon Brockett and produced by Avalon Harbor Entertainment, Inc. The ceremony will be broadcast live on Netflix’s YouTube channel, YouTube.com/Netflix, Sunday, February 26 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. One of awards season’s premier events, the SAG Awards annually celebrates the outstanding motion picture and television performances from the previous calendar year. Of the top industry honors presented to actors, only the SAG Awards are selected entirely by performers’ peers in SAG-AFTRA with 122,600 eligible voters.