The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) has announced that Comedian and Emmy®-nominated Documentary Producer Roy Wood Jr. (The Neutral Ground and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah)) will host the 14th Annual AAFCA Awards on March 1st at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Fresh off the recent announcement that Wood will host the annual White House Correspondents dinner in April, 2023 is turning into a banner year for the in-demand comedian.

Winners of this year’s AAFCA Awards include “The Woman King” for Best Picture with Gina Prince-Bythewood for Best Director, ”The Inspection”star Jeremy Pope for Best Actor,“Till” star Danielle Deadwyler for Best Actress, as well as “Blank Panther: Wakanda Forever” star Angela Bassett for Best Supporting Actress and Brian Tyree Henry for Best Supporting Actor for “Causeway”. A full list of winners is available on AAFCA’s website. The invitation-only evening is one of the highlights of the awards season calendar.

“I’m honored to host the AAFCA Awards where we can come together and celebrate the incredible films and performances that have inspired and uplifted our community,” said Roy Wood Jr.

“AAFCA is excited to have the multi-talented Roy Wood Jr. host the 14th edition of the AAFCA Awards. Roy is one of the most electrifying comedic voices in our business. He’s funny, insightful and irreverent and we’re looking forward to a fabulous evening of fun and celebration,” stated AAFCA President/CEO Gil Robertson.

For more information on the 14th AAFCA Awards and AAFCA, visit aafca.com.