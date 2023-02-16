Oscars 2023: Best Picture and The Preferential Ballot
The Academy has been using the ranked choice/preferential ballot since 2009. They had used it once before, way back in...
Sasha Stone has been around the Oscar scene since 1999. Almost everything on this website is her fault.
The Academy has been using the ranked choice/preferential ballot since 2009. They had used it once before, way back in...
This news has gone viral out of the Academy luncheon so rather than keep thanking people who send it my...
There is a hum in the ether about many recent Oscar movies not being up to snuff. Barry Diller declared...
Today, the Academy had their traditional luncheon honoring the nominees. They assembled for their class photo and posed for various...
Our Oscar race still feels wide open. That's because we've had different winners so far, with no consensus of what...
The Best Picture race, at least at the moment, is still up in the air. The reason being is we've...
The Academy has been using the ranked choice/preferential ballot since 2009. They had used it once before, way back in...
Ryan, Clarence, Mark and I spoke for just under an hour last night about the upcoming DGA and BAFTA, if...
This news has gone viral out of the Academy luncheon so rather than keep thanking people who send it my...
There is a hum in the ether about many recent Oscar movies not being up to snuff. Barry Diller declared...
Today, the Academy had their traditional luncheon honoring the nominees. They assembled for their class photo and posed for various...
Our Oscar race still feels wide open. That's because we've had different winners so far, with no consensus of what...
© 2023 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.